“Killers of the Flower Moon” is the new Martin Scorsese film, already infamous for coming in at 3 hours and 26 minutes ‒ which is 26 minutes longer than "Oppenheimer" and yet still manages to feel shorter.

A gripping historical thriller co-written by Scorsese and Tim Roth, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on the similarly titled nonfiction book by David Grann, which explores the “Reign of Terror” murders of the Osage people, in Oklahoma in the 1920s.

It's difficult to reveal any standout plot points without immediately ruining the carefully assembled mystery, which focuses on the increasingly concerning relationship between impressionable veteran Earnest (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his philanthropic uncle William “King” Hale (Robert De Nero), who takes him in after an injury sends him home from WWI. Because I did not personally know how the reality of the Osage murders played out led, I was able to be fully immersed in the the film’s suspenseful current of mystery, driven by the brilliant underscore of the late Robbie Robertson ‒ part of what made the film passed by so quickly.

While this film is centered around the very white perspective of Leonardo DiCaprio's Earnest Burkhart, it's clear that Scorsese made a substantial effort to honor the Osage perspective. I was most intrigued by the perspective of Molly Burkhart (played by the quietly masterful Lily Gladstone), the wealthy Osage woman whom Ernest falls in love with. However, a film centered around her, would deny DiCaprio one of the most complicated and juicily-written lead characters of his career, a move clearly Scorsese and Hollywood aren't quite ready to make.

While some will be apprehensive at diving into a very long drama around devastating subject matter, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is ultimately worth the time spent. Cinematically impressive and emotionally profound, Scorcese’s haunting late-career masterpiece will, no doubt, be nominated for all of the Academy Awards.

This film is satisfying, but probably not in the way it originally intended.

Certain faiths (including my own) believe that burial grounds are protected by supernatural Guardians. Most of the time they are benevolent, such as when you are visiting a loved one, or in my case to clean up trash and honor the space.

If instead you are disrespectful and a threat, the spirits shift accordingly. In “Malibu Horror Story” we follow two groups of young people who fall into the latter category.

I was face-palming my way through the opening scenes, watching them tramp around ancient graves, goofing around ‒ or worse camping inside the clearly marked sacred cavern just to film a documentary.

Predictably, this awoke the Guardian, and not in a good way.

What follows is a classic slasher flick, the difference being I did not feel in the least for the trapped teens. It may sound morbid, but I thought the story ends up being an excellent “do not mess around in cemeteries” teaching moment.

I was intrigued by director Scott Slone’s choice of handheld “found footage” camera work and juxtaposition between a standard movie format and immersive on-the-ground angles as if we were inside the action. The viewpoint shifted to thermal images when a character glances down at their device, as though we are looking at the screen with them.

Despite a cringe-worthy attempt at describing indigenous history ‒ which only made me dislike the main characters more ‒ I enjoyed this film.

It is a complete mess with wooden acting and an eye-roll inducing plot, but it ends up being a highly entertaining catastrophe, mostly because I was rooting for the “monster” of the story, who had legitimate reasons to be displeased.

Slone’s ridiculous screenplay, which featured “Native Americans” every five seconds in a condescending manner, was perhaps meant as satirical hyperbole to make a point — stop destroying indigenous locations and treating them as tourist traps.