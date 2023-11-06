‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’

In theaters

Katie Wigglesworth

When the very first “Five Nights at Freddy's” jump-scared onto the internet gaming scene back in 2014, it was very much a lean but effective experience. As Mike ‒ a night security guard freshly hired to guard “Freddy's,” a shuttered Chuck E. Cheese-style restaurant ‒ the core gameplay mechanic is as simple as it can get. From midnight to 6 a.m., you have to keep track of murderous animatronics that shamble, sprint and sing their way throughout the deserted play place toward your office.

Frantically swapping between cameras and slamming the office doors shut are essentially your only method of deterring the onslaught, both of which could cause a full power outage and leave you waiting in the dark for the malevolent Freddy to find.

Survive five nights (and maybe a couple bonus ones) at the worst job ever. That is the entire game. Simple, but brutally difficult and entrancingly effective, its popularity exploded alongside watching streamers and Let's Play channels shriek and panic their way through their virtual shifts.

There was no plot to that first game, no secret breadcrumb trail of lore hinting at a darker overarching story of corporate corruption or serial murderers lurking in the shadowy history of the franchise. That came later, in sequel games, and the world it built is a sprawling, convoluted warren that mutates and evolves with each installment of the “Five Nights” saga, which now spans main series games, spin offs, comic books and novels.

When plans for a full theatrical adaptation were revealed, it felt like a natural choice from both a creative perspective and a shrewd business move. After all, Freddy’s is a massively successful IP rife with potential for expansion. The inherent nightmare fuel that is “murderous animatronic mascots run amok” lends itself so well to a cinematic setting, removing the gameplay mechanic shouldn’t have been such an obstacle to overcome.

The problem is that instead of retooling the sprawling series into a thrilling, feature length PG-13 horror movie, with stakes and scares and, most importantly, an engrossing and relatively self-contained story, what we get is something bloated and bland and, most importantly, not good.

“Five Nights at Freddy's” is, to put it lightly, an absolute mess, and most of the problems stem from the weak writing and lackluster script. Having delved into the rabbit hole of “FNAF Lore” myself, I recognize that there are parallels and references aplenty to be found in the movie. But none of it is written in a way that feels compelling. In fact, a lot of it feels ridiculously sloppy and under-cooked.

Whenever you make an adaptation, particularly of something as massively popular as “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” you walk a treacherous balance between adapting and reworking in the spirit of the source material. You have to please the established audience without turning away fresh eyes, and somehow the producers made a movie that doesn't do much for either crowd, and sidelines the biggest piece of the premise ‒ Freddy and the rest of the malevolent musical band. Instead, we spend a lot of time watching Mike (Josh Hutcherson) engage in a half-baked custody dispute and try to deliberately fall asleep on the job in order to mine his dreams for information about the kidnapping of his younger brother years earlier ‒ which is tied in some way to the bizarre goings on with the rogue robotics.

Speaking of the animatronics, they do look incredible.

Largely practical and crafted with obvious care by The Jim Henson Company, they're exactly the right blend of uncanny and alarming. It's just a bummer the movie doesn't do more with them or the equally stunning pizzeria set that perfectly manifests decaying Chuck E. Cheese/Showbiz Pizza Place nostalgia.

The actors are clearly trying, but most of the performances feel plastic and suffer from some terminally underwritten development that stunts the likability of most of the characters. Matthew Lillard manages to deliver a deliciously creepy and energetic performance as Mike's career guidance counselor. Director Emma Tammi manages a handful of stylish visuals with glimmers of a more frightful (and more fun) movie, but the glacial pacing, toothless thrills and disappointingly undercooked writing make “Five Nights at Freddy’s” an uneven and annoyingly dull watch.

There’s one brief sequence where Tammi makes clever use of the setting by having Mike's younger sister Abby (Piper Rubio) hide by submerging herself in a ball pit, but aside from that little moment the pizzeria and its residents are woefully underutilized.