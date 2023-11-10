‘What Happens Later’

In theaters

Alexa Chipman

This refreshingly mature romance is relaxing and insightful.

After many years apart, former lovers are stranded together at a regional airport while their flights are delayed by a storm. What begins as hilariously realistic small talk transforms into genuinely honest conversations and a rekindling of affection for each other.

Not long into the story, I wondered, “Was this based on a stage play?”

It is uniquely set in a single location and the style of writing feels like the theater, not cinema. It is thoughtful, yet deeply emotional. Sure enough, in the credits, I spotted that it is based on the play “Shooting Star” by Steven Dietz.

This delicately crafted film is primarily Meg Ryan’s dream come to life. She adapted the play to screen, directed it and starred as Will a— quite the accomplishment!

Ryan plays opposite David Duchovny as Bill, and they are a formidable pair. Other than amusing commentary by Airport Voice (going by the pseudonym Hal Liggett) this is basically a two-hander movie.

I absolutely loved the novelty of just sitting down with accomplished actors for a quietly intellectual experience. There are no explosions or villains or psychological drama. It’s about everyday people coming together and supporting each other as best they can.

“What Happens Later” has a few awkwardly worded jokes that should have been trimmed, but overall the writing is top notch, which is something I rarely get to say after seeing a movie.

Watching it feels like lounging on a porch, enjoying the last warmth before winter arrives. The moment is fleeting, but nevertheless special and worth taking a few moments to appreciate.

If you are tired of big budget extravaganzas with barrages of special effects and whiplash location shifts, give this story a try. It’s not a typical rom-com.

I would also like to give a fond farewell to Rohnert Park’s Reading Cinemas. I remember attending many a midnight opening there as a teenager —t alking about D&D while in line waiting for “The Lord of the Rings” movies and watching classics like “Casablanca” back on the big screen. It was painful to hear of its sudden demise, after so many years of being an integral part of community life in Sonoma County.

Cheers to the memories!

‘The Marsh King’s Daughter’

In theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

“The Marsh King’s Daughter,” is the story of Helena (Daisy Ridley), who grew up in the Michigan wilds. Though her mother and father were the only people she had contact with, it was her father who was her world, teaching her to track and to hunt, and to survive — only for that world to crumble when their home is discovered by a man lost in the woods and Helena learns her mother was abducted (by her father) and held captive for years. Though her father is soon captured by the police, Helena never really escapes his hold on her ‒ at least until he escapes from prison 20 years later.

Directed by Neil Burger (“Voyagers,” “Limitless”), “The Marsh King’s Daughter” is based on the bestselling book by Karen Dionne (“The Wicked Sister”), and it seems like it would be a very a very good book.

It could have been a very good movie too.

It has an excellent cast, does some interesting things with point of view and memory, and spotlights some very beautiful scenery. Daisy Ridley is always engaging to watch, and here her Helena has a haunted, hunted quality that draws the viewer in, even in quiet, introspective scenes.

Gil Birmingham, who plays Helena's stepfather, has a supporting role, one I wish were expanded, as his scenes were among my favorites.

But the film suffers from not quite committing to an angle — is it a thriller, or is it a family drama? Is it a story of survival, or is it a story of the slipperiness of memory? A film could, in fact, be all of these things. But this one doesn’t quite seem to believe that, gears grinding as the film shifts from one to the other.

It feels longer than its length, a feeling exacerbated by a sagging middle that doesn’t earn the action of the last third. On the flip side of that, the action of the last third seems too straightforward for the story that came before, the story of a woman torn between what she knows and what she remembers ‒ a story backed up by Dutch angles and topsy turvy camera work that honestly is a little much.

I didn’t dislike “The Marsh King’s Daughter,” but that’s faint praise for a film with such strong actors and such an intriguing premise. I’ll probably pick up the book though, to see whether the promise of the premise is fulfilled there, at least.