‘Saltburn’

In Theaters

Katie Wigglesworth

Following on the heels of her Oscar-winning debut feature (2020’s “Promising Young Woman”) writer/director Emerald Fennell’s sophomore film is a deliciously twisted and devilishly entrancing modern Gothic tale.

Set in England in the mid-2000s, the story of “Saltburn” come to us through the ever-watchful eyes of Oxford undergrad Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan), who’s been invited to spend the summer at the sprawling family estate of his aristocratic classmate, Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi). Shot in a stifling and intimate 4x3 aspect ratio, Fennell winds us throughout the austere halls of Saltburn, laying out a lavish feast of obsession and desire as Oliver orbits Felix and attempts to infiltrate the ostentatious world that birthed him.

I loved it, particularly Keoghan’s incredible performance as the complicated and enigmatic Oliver, a protagonist as strange and unsettling as Saltburn itself. Keoghan will have your heart aching for Oliver’s wretched, vulnerable earnestness one moment and illicit a chilling, primal urge to crawl out of your own skin in genuine distress the next.

Through the unreliable nature of Oliver’s voyeurism, Fennell draws us deeper and deeper into a convoluted labyrinth of old money privilege and exhaustive consequence.

“Saltburn” is a gilded hunter’s snare, the enticing glamour of an impossible dream that leaves all who enter with a hunger that can never be sated by means alone. Eerie, darkly erotic and drenched in the luxurious lethality of old fairy tales, “Saltburn” is a ravenous descent into decadence that is as wickedly intoxicating as it is disturbing.

‘Wish’

In theaters

Anderson Templeton

“Wish” is a total love letter to classic Disney animation that feels a bit like the ultimate fan fiction, where someone just tossed a bunch of beloved classic Disney characters and story elements into a blender, then gave the results to the production team.

“Wish” is a full on animated musical centering around young Asha (Ariana DeBose), who is on track to become the sorcerer-king's new apprentice. Asha quickly discovers an uncomfortable truth behind the “Wish Ceremonies” of King Magnifico (Chris Pine), who literally takes and stores all his subjects’ hopes and wishes “for safe keeping,” occasionally granting wishes using his own judgment, creating a society revolving around appeasing the king in hopes of him granting your wish, aka your life’s passion.

Ultimately, Asha wishes on a star for help, and the star literally comes to life and zooms around like an enthusiastic and adorable toddler who just learned how to run. Asha and the star team up to release the captive wishes, believing that everyone has the right to be in control of their own dreams.

Going into “Wish” knowing little about Disney's big centennial anniversary ultimately lessened the impact on me that the film is clearly going for. I thought this was going to be a unique “Frozen”-esque musical. However, it eventually became clear that it’s a modern tribute to Disney animated classics in honor of the 100th anniversary. Without knowing this before watching, it’s easy to be left with the feeling of the film either lacking in originality, or serving as a Disney commercial in the guise of a movie.

I personally did not feel hit over the head or blindsided by the amount of Disney homages in “Wish,” but it seems to be the most popular viewpoint between other published film critiques.

One aspect of this film that immediately struck me was the animation style, which felt both familiar yet new, but at first I couldn't quite figure out how. It turns out the background environments were hand-drawn to feel like the classics, while all the characters and foreground are CGI in the bright and bubbly style of the newest Disney hits such as “Frozen,” “Encanto” and “Moana.”

Overall, while charming and delightful, “Wish” is short (95 minutes) and almost too concise for me, but the perfect length and simple complexity for the very young.