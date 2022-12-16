‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Netflix

Amber-Rose Reed

Amber-Rose Reed

2019’s “Knives Out” was a surprise and delight. I expected to like it, but instead I was completely charmed and loved it. When “Glass Onion,” its sequel, was announced, I wondered if it would live up to the original. Could it deliver that same charm? Be both fun and surprisingly relevant?

I have my answer, and it is yes.

“Glass Onion” (which begins streaming on Netflix on Dec. 23 after a short one-week theatrical run that is already over) is engaging from minute one all the way to the end. It is so tightly written, cleverly directed, and well acted, and yet feels somehow effortless, as the viewer is drawn into the mystery that Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) has been summoned to solve.

At the height of the pandemic, billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) has invited his closest friends (and a spurned one) to his private island for a weekend murder mystery party. Blanc mysteriously is invited as well, and as the group gathers for the game, it becomes clear things are not just what they seem.

The film has a delightful cast from top to bottom, with Janelle Monae as a definite standout. I so enjoyed Craig’s return as Blanc, and the new ensemble of colorful characters was a joy to watch, laugh about, and sometimes roll my eyes at. The film is full of excellent surprises both in the mystery and cameo variety – which I shall not spoil – and has truly wonderful music. The score in particular was stunning.

I honestly tried to think of something to critique about this movie, but I really just loved the whole thing. With “Glass Onion,” director/writer Rian Johnson manages to craft a traditional whodunit that feels fresh and almost scarily timely, not just in the wake of whatever’s going on with Elon Musk, but also as we ask ourselves questions about free speech vs. thoughtless speech, the consequences of such, and how far is too far.

Also, you will laugh a lot. "Glass Onion“ is so, so funny.

‘Violent Night’

In theaters

Anderson Templeton

Petaluma Argus-Courier film reviewer Anderson Templeton on Thursday, November 03,2022._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

"Violent Night" might be about Santa Claus, but this is no G-rated Hallmark-wholesome Santa adventure. Brought to you by the same folks who produced "Bullet Train" and "John Wick," and directed by Tommy Wirkola ("Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters"), "Violent Night" is the action/dark-comedy/Christmas movie no one asked for, but is definitely bound to become an R-rated holiday classic.

Starring David Harbour (Chief Hopper from “Stranger Things”), "Violent Night" brings us an ancient, not-so-jolly old St. Nick who is burnt out from decades of demanding children and the ever-increasing naughty list. Depressed by the current generation of kids who care more about getting things than they do giving to others and sharing goodwill towards all, this Santa drinks hard, drops F-bombs like nobody’s business, and is pretty much ready to throw in the towel on Christmas.

He half-expects this will be his last Christmas Eve trip around the globe with his reindeer and magic bag.

What he does not expect is to be in the wrong house at the wrong time. Just as Santa is dropping off presents at the mansion of the multi-millionaire Lightstone family, the premises are infiltrated by mercenary types led by criminal mastermind known only by his code name Scrooge (John Leguizamo), whose team of murderers holds the family hostage while attempting to break into the compound’s safe, where millions of dollars await.

Moved by the actual hand-decorated cookies and pure heart of little Trudy Lightstone, jaded Mr C. decides to use all his Christmas magic – combined with some ingenious yet brutal uses of everyday holiday items such as candy canes and sharp ice skates – to take out the bad guys and protect this kid at all costs. There is a brilliant scene where Santa keeps reaching into his magical toy sack, desperately looking for something to defend himself against an onslaught of knife attacks, but keeps pulling out video games instead.

Ultimately, while highly entertaining, "Violent Night" doesn’t feel quite as filled-out a story as "Bullet Train" or "John Wick," and feels closer to a high budget Saturday Night Live sketch. I'd say if the trailer appeals to you, you are definitely going to have a good time, albeit, slightly disappointed there are not even more clever twisted holiday shenanigans.

I do feel a little guilty how much I enjoyed watching this bad-ass Santa simply destroy people, and sincerely hope that my glee about “Violent Night” does not put me on the naughty list.