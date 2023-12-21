Rivertown Reviews

The Petaluma Screen Team offers its thoughts on ‘Wonka,’ ‘Maestro,’ ‘Leave the World Behind’ and ‘A Merry Little Batman’|
AMBER-ROSE REED, ANDERSON TEMPLETON AND KATIE WIGGLESWORTH
ARGUS-COURIER FILM REVIEWERS
December 21, 2023, 12:06PM
‘Wonka’

In theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

Wonka is — as you might expect from the title — a prequel, telling the story of a young Willy Wonka (Timothee Chalamet), pre-chocolate factory and pre-Charlie. It takes place in a vague, quasi-Victorian time period in a strange, self-consciously unreal city that is part Paris, part London and part Amsterdam. The set design and costuming is truly lovely — from art deco peacocks on the wall to archetypal Victorian workhouses, there is a lot to see and enjoy in every scene, and the wonder there feels bright and fun and also a little dark — fitting for the world of Willy Wonka.

As I was leaving the theater, I overheard the group of teenage Timothee Chalamet fans who sat in front of me asking, “Why is this the story of Willy Wonka?”

It’s an interesting question. I imagine part of the answer is that “plucky orphan who gathers group of misfits to do whimsy” is guaranteed to draw both sympathy and attention from viewers.

But one of the things that stood out in this film was Chalamet’s performance. There’s madcap glee there, and simple confusion when the world is ugly or cruel, and inherent loneliness that has stuck with me more than anything else from the movie.

Except for maybe the “scrub scrub” refrain from one of the film’s new songs, which I can envision myself playing while doing dishes.

There isn’t much new and fresh in Wonka, but it was still quite enjoyable, with a lovely cast. In particular, I enjoyed Calah Lane as Noodle and Olivia Coleman’s horrid Mrs. Scrubbit. I also enjoyed the fun songs and scenery.

Sometimes, it’s hard to imagine a fresh-faced version from any prequel growing into the character’s later canon self. Not so here. I appreciated Chalamet’s take on a man we know will later become disillusioned with humans, if not with candy.

‘Maestro’

Netflix

Anderson Templeton

Who ever knew that Bradley Cooper ‒ the guy who first made himself known in Hollywood by playing assholes in comedies like “Wedding Crashers” and “The Hangover” ‒ would turn out to be a true cinematic artist? And who could have guessed he’d ever be interested in one day producing, writing, directing and starring in a biopic about Leonard Bernstein, of all people?

“Maestro” was clearly created with a dedication to not just making a movie about an interesting life, but bringing everything that made Bernstein Bernstein to the screen, including using his music to score the film.

Focusing primarily on Leonard and his lifelong partner Felicia (portrayed by Cooper and Carey Mulligan), “Maestro” seemlessy shows Leonard's progression through life, much like a visual representation of a symphony, flowing from each stage onto the next. In this case, each era depicted has the exact feel and acting styles of that time. In the ‘40s and ‘50s, the performers actually mimic that distinct sound that actors of that period had. Then as time progresses, the cinematic quality and acting styles adjust alongside it, starting in black-and-white, then moving to the faded color of the ‘60's, the ever-so-slightly grainy quality of the ‘70's and then ending in the 80's.

Overall, the heart of the script is really the relationship between Bernstein and Felicia, focusing on their incredible marriage and partnership ‒ despite its ups and downs ‒ and not covering up or straying away from Bernstein's identity as a bisexual man.

So how does someone star in almost every scene of a film and yet still direct it? With Cooper, it was by using hand signals to the camera operator and sound mixers instead of calling action or cut, which allowed Cooper to stay in character.

Evidently staying in character was extremely important to Cooper, who reportedly committed to using his distinct vocal choices for Leonard even when they were in street clothes and were not filming. Cooper definitely transformed into the role vocally and physically, using the assistance of wigs, a facial prosthesis, and incredible aging make-up.

I do think it is important to mention that Cooper's ultimate decision to use a prosthetic nose in order to more closely resemble Leonard has raised backlash from many. The criticism rose to the point that the actual grown children of Bernstein made a formal statement saying they support the choice, believe their father would be perfectly fine with it as well, and they feel that Cooper is coming from a place of love and authenticity as opposed to doing anything at the expense of their father.

Released initially in cinematic art-houses like Summerfield and the Rialto, “Maestro” is now available to watch at home via Netflix, though I definitely recommend watching it with the best sound system possible in order to bring Bernstein's legendary music to life.

‘Leave the World Behind’

Netflix

Katie Wigglesworth

With a great cast, good direction and sharp writing, Netflix’s newest apocalypse-eve drama “Leave the World Behind” is a heavily thematic thriller that follows the unlikely cohabitation of two families on the cusp of a mysterious, destructive event.

When Amanda Sandford (Julia Roberts) suddenly ushers her husband Clay (Ethan Hawke) and their two kids off on an impromptu weekend in a gorgeous rental house just outside NYC, their brief break from normalcy turns out to be the beginning of the end of life as they knew it.

Things start to malfunction. Seemingly innocuous glitches and oddities simmer in the peripheries as the family indulge in their vacation. It's easy to initially brush off the increasingly patchy reception and spotty WIFI as irritating-but-mild inconveniences.

After all things like that happen all the time and rarely mean much.

Even when a massive ship slowly runs itself aground on the beach they are visiting, the Sandfords walk away from the ominous event with the expectation that such a thing will surely be dealt with, and it fades into their rear-view as though its just another bizarre anecdote about their trip.

It's only when the rental property's owner arrives in the middle of the night that the unspoken panic really sets in. G.H. Scott (Mahershala Ali) and his teenage daughter Ruth (Myha'la) cite a sudden, city-wide power-outage in New York as the cause for their unscheduled early return home (which the Sandfords were supposed to have booked through the weekend).

It's a fraught first face-to-face meeting, packed with tension, subtext, mistrust, entitlement and thinly-veiled prejudices that awkwardly culminates in Clay welcoming the Scotts to “make themselves at home” ... in their own house. But aside from the various interpersonal dynamics present, there's an underlying atmosphere that suggests the Scotts may know more than they're saying.

By the next day, there's been a full cyber-breakdown as information networks and navigational systems are completely eradicated, with disastrous consequences. The Sandfords and Scotts are effectively in an informational blackout, and things only get more terrifying from there.

“Leave the world Behind” is a haunting, complex watch, and director Sam Esmail (“Mr. Robot”) delivers an effective adaptation of the critically acclaimed 2020 novel of the same same by author Rumaan Alam. There’s nothing that snaps me out of a scene faster than when a character feels glaringly overwritten, and Esmail ‒ who also wrote the screenplay ‒ manages to transition Alam's prose to dialogue well, only occasionally slipping into that uncanny place where a character feels like they're speaking in quotes.

This is more of a character drama than a typical survival thriller, with Esmail keeping the film’s focus on the organic friction sparking between the Scotts and Sandfords themselves, as they all try to get their bearings.

It's a micro-setting for a macro story, and the cast is a massive reason this focus works as well as it does. While Esmail's pacing of the overall story is good, it's not flawless. The slow bubbling of dread and the many, enthralling-but-dense character exchanges wear on the viewer. While overall I was invested in the story unfolding, there's a lull about two-thirds of the way through where I became acutely aware of how much movie I still had to go through.

Thankfully, that lull is relatively brief and the last act flies by, with the ending leaving things on a sobering, deliberately unresolved and quietly hopeful note.

Anxiety-spiking, slightly overlong and at times over-indulgent, “Leave the World Behind” is a fascinating, layered apocalypse story that thrives on the chemistry and talent of its impeccable cast.

‘Merry Little Batman’

Amazon Prime

Katie Wigglesworth

‘Twas the night before Christmas,

when the Justice League rang,

Interrupting the plans

of single parent, Bruce Wayne.

He’d wanted his son

to have the best Christmas Eve,

But something wicked was stirring,

so Bat-Dad had to leave.

“Merry Little Batman,” a new animated holiday offering, has stolen my heart.

Following the birth of his son Damien, Batman takes a scrub brush to the streets of Gotham, which looks like a Hallmark card these days thanks to the exhaustive efforts of the city’s most high profile hover-parent.

It’s been eight years of relative peace and calm for the inhabitants of Wayne Manor, and Damien can’t wait to prove to his dad that he is totally ready to join in on the family business. When work calls Batman away on Christmas Eve and burglars break in, Damien thinks he’s got just the chance he’s been looking for. But his “Home Alone” antics have some disastrous consequences that make this a wild, treacherous night for the Waynes and Gotham itself.

The voice cast on the whole is excellent, with Yonas Kibeab and Luke Wilson in particular delivering earnest performances as the younger and elder Wayne respectively. David Hornsby is a fittingly chaotic and charismatic Joker. Vibrant and memorable, the animation pops with personality, blending just the right amount of nostalgic familiarity with distinctive and inspired iterations of classic series staples.

Frankly, it’s a great Christmas movie on top of being a fun, fresh addition to the vast anthology of stories about Gotham’s icon dark knight. A diabolically delightful romp that will charm both Batman fans and casual movie-goers alike, “Merry Little Batman” is clever and sweet without straying into a cloying, over-the-top confection of cuteness.

This one is a genuine treat to watch for any age, and a definite recommendation for anyone looking for a good movie to kick off the holiday season.

