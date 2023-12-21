‘Wonka’

In theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

Amber-Rose Reed

Wonka is — as you might expect from the title — a prequel, telling the story of a young Willy Wonka (Timothee Chalamet), pre-chocolate factory and pre-Charlie. It takes place in a vague, quasi-Victorian time period in a strange, self-consciously unreal city that is part Paris, part London and part Amsterdam. The set design and costuming is truly lovely — from art deco peacocks on the wall to archetypal Victorian workhouses, there is a lot to see and enjoy in every scene, and the wonder there feels bright and fun and also a little dark — fitting for the world of Willy Wonka.

As I was leaving the theater, I overheard the group of teenage Timothee Chalamet fans who sat in front of me asking, “Why is this the story of Willy Wonka?”

It’s an interesting question. I imagine part of the answer is that “plucky orphan who gathers group of misfits to do whimsy” is guaranteed to draw both sympathy and attention from viewers.

But one of the things that stood out in this film was Chalamet’s performance. There’s madcap glee there, and simple confusion when the world is ugly or cruel, and inherent loneliness that has stuck with me more than anything else from the movie.

Except for maybe the “scrub scrub” refrain from one of the film’s new songs, which I can envision myself playing while doing dishes.

There isn’t much new and fresh in Wonka, but it was still quite enjoyable, with a lovely cast. In particular, I enjoyed Calah Lane as Noodle and Olivia Coleman’s horrid Mrs. Scrubbit. I also enjoyed the fun songs and scenery.

Sometimes, it’s hard to imagine a fresh-faced version from any prequel growing into the character’s later canon self. Not so here. I appreciated Chalamet’s take on a man we know will later become disillusioned with humans, if not with candy.

‘Maestro’

Netflix

Anderson Templeton

Anderson Templeton

Who ever knew that Bradley Cooper ‒ the guy who first made himself known in Hollywood by playing assholes in comedies like “Wedding Crashers” and “The Hangover” ‒ would turn out to be a true cinematic artist? And who could have guessed he’d ever be interested in one day producing, writing, directing and starring in a biopic about Leonard Bernstein, of all people?

“Maestro” was clearly created with a dedication to not just making a movie about an interesting life, but bringing everything that made Bernstein Bernstein to the screen, including using his music to score the film.

Focusing primarily on Leonard and his lifelong partner Felicia (portrayed by Cooper and Carey Mulligan), “Maestro” seemlessy shows Leonard's progression through life, much like a visual representation of a symphony, flowing from each stage onto the next. In this case, each era depicted has the exact feel and acting styles of that time. In the ‘40s and ‘50s, the performers actually mimic that distinct sound that actors of that period had. Then as time progresses, the cinematic quality and acting styles adjust alongside it, starting in black-and-white, then moving to the faded color of the ‘60's, the ever-so-slightly grainy quality of the ‘70's and then ending in the 80's.

Overall, the heart of the script is really the relationship between Bernstein and Felicia, focusing on their incredible marriage and partnership ‒ despite its ups and downs ‒ and not covering up or straying away from Bernstein's identity as a bisexual man.

So how does someone star in almost every scene of a film and yet still direct it? With Cooper, it was by using hand signals to the camera operator and sound mixers instead of calling action or cut, which allowed Cooper to stay in character.

Evidently staying in character was extremely important to Cooper, who reportedly committed to using his distinct vocal choices for Leonard even when they were in street clothes and were not filming. Cooper definitely transformed into the role vocally and physically, using the assistance of wigs, a facial prosthesis, and incredible aging make-up.

I do think it is important to mention that Cooper's ultimate decision to use a prosthetic nose in order to more closely resemble Leonard has raised backlash from many. The criticism rose to the point that the actual grown children of Bernstein made a formal statement saying they support the choice, believe their father would be perfectly fine with it as well, and they feel that Cooper is coming from a place of love and authenticity as opposed to doing anything at the expense of their father.

Released initially in cinematic art-houses like Summerfield and the Rialto, “Maestro” is now available to watch at home via Netflix, though I definitely recommend watching it with the best sound system possible in order to bring Bernstein's legendary music to life.