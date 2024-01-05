‘The Color Purple’

In theaters

Anderson Templeton

“The Color Purple” hits the big screens again, this time with musical numbers adapted from the award-winning 2005 Broadway musical. The film is directed by Ghanaian director Blitz Bazawule (“Black is King”), who has one foot in the world of cinema and the other in the music industry, with a mind for cinematic artistry.

He definitely does this story justice.

“The Color Purple” is also co-produced by Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey, the latter who produced the stage musical and starred as Sofia in the original 1985 Spielberg-directed film. A lot of expertise and clear passion has been brought this new “Color Purple” to the big screen once again.

While I remember reading the original novel by Alice Walker in high school, I can't say that I've ever seen the 1985 film or any parts of the musical, so I only have the book to compare it to. While I've always found this story emotionally rough, even with its reasonably positive resolutions, the use and power of song in this new "Color Purple“ really brings to life the smaller moments of joy a human being can experience, even while living in terrible circumstances.

For those who are not familiar with the story, in a nutshell, “The Color Purple” begins in the early 1900s following Celie, a black woman depicted from age 14 through 60 on a journey to develop her inner power and self-worth, despite a lifetime of abuse.

My only criticism of “The Color Purple” is the occasional dissonance I felt from the rarely-used ensemble dancers, who often have their larger-than-life stage grins on while executing fast-paced gymnastic-like choreography. I get it. It's very Broadway. I just personally prefer dance being used to forward the story instead of feeling like it's merely pausing the action to impress the audience.

I have to mention the incredible ensemble of actors that includes Coleman Domingo, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks and Corey Hawkins.

Especially worthy of mention is Fantasia Barrino, reprising her leading role as Celie from the original Broadway production. She absolutely nails the subtle intimate work needed to bring Celie's internal journey to life in front of the camera, while simultaneously nailing the passionate and powerfully expressive musical work.

If her performance doesn't get an Oscar nomination, I'm gonna flip a table.

[Suggested emoji: Thumbs up]

‘The Boys in the Boat’

In theaters

Alexa Chipman

A classic underdog story, “The Boys in the Boat” follows a junior varsity rowing team during the Great Depression. At first, all they want is a dry place to sleep, regular meals and enough cash to pay for tuition, but rowing soon blossoms into a dream that takes them all the way to the 1936 Olympics. Adapted from a book by Daniel James Brown and inspired by history, it is easy to root for “the boys” as they struggle not for glory, but for each other.

Coach Al Ulbrickson (Joel Edgerton) decides that these new recruits have the drive and potential to revive the failing rowing program. There is a poignant scene as he wanders through the locker room, examining pair after pair of shoes full of holes, held together by newspaper stuffed inside. From the glint in his eyes, we know that he realizes his team needs to win for survival, not on a whim to please privileged, wealthy parents like the Ivy League schools.

Director George Clooney has an artistic eye for beautifully framed shots, sweeping overhead river vistas, and tension-building closeups as rowers near the finish line. The film has a slightly sepia tint to it, with golden sparkles on the water, lush vintage dance sequences and a cozy warmth to the visuals.

Although the story focuses mostly on young engineering student Joe Rantz (Callum Turner), we have vignettes of the entire team, like shy-but-talented Don Hurme (Jack Mulhern) and fatherly wisdom from George Pocock (Peter Guinness) who builds the boat “shells” for racing.

Sweet little romantic moments are sprinkled throughout, including a delightfully wholesome courtship between Joe and vivacious Joyce Simdars (Hadley Robinson) who encourages him along the way.

Since the main opposing team for the film is UC Berkeley, it was surreal to watch. I sometimes wasn’t sure who to cheer for. I will say that the Bears were depicted as gracious competitors, which was appreciated.

This feel-good movie is a lovely way to celebrate the new year, with a sense of accomplishment and the feeling that even if things seem hopeless, it can still end in triumph if we work together.