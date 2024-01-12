‘Night Swim’

In theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

Here’s the thing ‒ I actually found the new Blumhouse film “Night Swim” to be scary.

One of my favorite activities is swimming, yet since I was maybe eight and saw “Piranha,” I’ve been a little bit convinced something is swimming in the pool with me. I’m not saying “Night Swim” is going to keep me out of the water ‒ because I’m not sure literal piranhas could do that ‒ but just know that “haunted pool” is probably the scariest thing Blumhouse could throw at me.

The aforementioned haunted pool belongs to new homeowners Ray and Eve Waller (Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon, respectively), who move into a fixer-upper house with their children Izzy (Amelie Hoeferle) and Elliot (Gavin Warren). Ray, a former baseball player, has been diagnosed with a degenerative disease, but after spending some time in their new pool, his condition seems to be getting better — supernaturally so. But while Ray reaps the benefits of the water, the other members of the family begin to realize there’s something wrong with their pool.

Let’s be real. “Pool haunted by evil water” — no matter how scary to me personally — is fairly absurd, and yet I really dug a lot of what “Night Swim” is trying to do. First of all, the acting is very strong, especially from Condon. The main family is believable as a unit, and from the beginning I really wanted them to not be eaten by the evil water. The movie also has a very creepy opening scene, and director Bryce McGuire builds some good, disquieting atmosphere.

And yet “Night Swim” gets dragged down by odd subplots, has a disjointed mythology, shows off too much of its hit-and-miss (mostly miss) monster design, and really falls apart in the last third. There is a cosmic horror element that I think could have been the best part of the whole thing if it weren’t buried in a few lines of dialogue and completely ignored in order to create some goofy tension in the final act. I was left befuddled by the plot threads that director Bryce McGuire seemingly had no desire to tie up, and annoyed about unfulfilled potential.

That’s not how I wanted to leave the theater after watching a movie about evil water!

This movie definitely isn’t a must watch, unless you’ve always wondered what it would be like to play Marco Polo with a ghost. Though if so, you could honestly just watch the trailer.

‘May December’

Netflix

Katie Wigglesworth

“May December” is an incredible watch, one that is fully aware of the provocative nature of the complicated story it weaves.

But there’s so much more to the lattice-work of layers in “May December.” It's a carefully constructed tableaux of a perfectly contented family, the kind you see captured in the stock photos of frames on sale at a department store. Smiles too bright and emotions static, caught in a moment of make-believe that feels too orchestrated to really evoke anything candid. That’s the world and the life that surrounds the relationship of Gracie and Joe. It’s a deliberate choice by director Todd Haynes, who uses that perception to emphasize the disquieting reality festering beneath the mask of copacetic bliss.

Loosely inspired by a very real case that exploded in media frenzy in the late ‘90s, “May December” seeks not to be a biographical depiction, but springboards into a complex exploration of the aftershocks of childhood trauma. It’s a fascinating, incredibly poignant watch.

When television actor Elizabeth Berry (Natalie Portman) arrives in Savannah to shadow the inspiration of her next role, she isn’t quite sure what to make of Gracie and her husband Joe. They look every bit the loving couple. Bustling barbecues, supportive friends, flourishing kids, gorgeous house. But the glossy lacquer of their life doesn’t quite hide the tension and anxiety that permeates their family. Gracie started sexually abusing Joe when he was 13 and she was 36, and now Elizabeth is going to play her in a movie based on their sensationalized story.

The film is so thoughtfully woven together that every scene has a multitude of subtext. The most striking part of the movie is the empathetic and thoughtful portrayal of Joe, a man frozen in a perpetual state of arrested development stemming from this hugely traumatic event in his childhood that he never really got to process. We watch as the probing presence of Elizabeth sparks Joe to start to digest the impact being abused by Gracie had on his life and how panicked and distraught he is when he begins to recontextualize their decades-long relationship.

Melton is incandescent in his performance, delivering so much depth, honesty and emotional resonance as Joe. Portman and Moore are both excellent to be sure, and the chemistry of their strange interplay as Elizabeth internalized Gracie’s mannerisms and affectations is eerie and entrancing. But it’s Joe’s perspective and Melton’s mesmerizing talent that is the anchoring heart of the movie.

Watching “May December” is a staggering and complicated experience. It’s a Gaussian American gothic, one that doesn’t offer tidy, neat takes on its disquieting subject, but never wavers in putting the focus on how the consequences of abuse continue to echo and effect everyone tangled in the web of manipulation. It’s a stunning work from Haynes, and a standout performance from Melton.