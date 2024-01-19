‘The Beekeeper’

In theaters

Alexa Chipman

Alexa Chipman

Who are the most vulnerable in our society?

Children come first to mind, but they usually have a parental figure to watch over them. This film propounds that the elderly are most at risk — often alone with difficulty navigating technology.

In “The Beekeeper,” a group of cold-hearted con artists are running an IT racket posing as virus software engineers, but once they get access to a computer, there go life savings, retirement funds and more. After successfully profiting off their scheme for years, they make a fatal mistake, triggering the oldest trope in action films: retired assassin returns to the field because someone came after their dog/friend/family.

One minute, Adam Clay (Jason Statham) is quietly tending to his beehives, the next he’s marching into the operation’s front company with two massive cans of gasoline, ready to annihilate everything in his path (and some things that aren’t, just for fun.)

I enjoyed the slow burn introduction, which allows the audience time to connect with characters like Agent Verona Parker (Emmy Raver-Lampman), giving additional weight to future scenes. As a result, we actually care when Clay gives her a parting question in his gravely action star voice: who do you work for — the law or justice?

Although the plot feels like someone created a spreadsheet of clichés that were randomly sorted to generate the screenplay, director David Ayer gives it an effortless flair. With steady camera movement, impeccable lighting and seamless transitions, I was impressed by how polished the final product was, in spite of a mediocre story.

Josh Hutcherson of “The Hunger Games” fame is another reason this film is ultimately entertaining. His villainous Derek Danforth oozes his way across the screen with just enough humanity left to make his character mildly 3-dimensional.

If you are in it for the fight scenes, they won’t disappoint, with deliciously brutal moments and a creative use of the environment, from computer monitors to handsaws.

“The Beekeeper” delivers on its promise to be a single-minded vigilante quest, surrounded by intriguing hive theming throughout the journey.

‘Mean Girls’

In theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

Amber-Rose Reed

I suppose it’s an over-used joke to say that the new “Mean Girls” is fetch, but I did really like it.

Like its 2004 predecessor and the Broadway musical it spawned, “Mean Girls” (2024) is the story of Cady Heron (Angourie Rice), a teenager transported from the plains of Kenya to the suburban North Shore High School, where the rules of survival are very different. Cady is drawn into the world of the popular Plastics, headed by queen bee Regina George (Renee Rapp), and caught between her mission to sabotage the cruel Regina and her own attraction to being popular and envied. (I mean, you all know the 2004 “Mean Girls,” right? Written by Tina Fey? If not, please go watch it. A classic.)

Though not quite different enough to evade the label of “remake,” it does have some big differences. Despite the marketing’s attempts to hide the fact that “Mean Girls” (2024) is a musical, the music is one of the most fun things about it.

While not all songs are winners, a couple of them have not left my head since I departed the theater, equal parts annoying and laudable — and who doesn’t want to throw a revenge party?

Speaking of Revenge Party, Auli’i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey (Janis and Damian) steal each scene they’re in, as does Rapp. But though this incarnation of “Mean Girls” is significantly longer than its earlier version, I felt the extra time added little more to the story — other than songs and dance breaks, of course.

Some of those were welcome, but at other times, the pacing draggs. Without Cady’s narration throughout the movie, the main character herself got a little lost, stuck between the chaotic, artsy outsiders Janis and Damian and the icy powerhouse Regina.

“Mean Girls” is a very fun afternoon at the theater and I did in fact buy the soundtrack while I was writing this review, so there’s that.

If you’re a fan of movie musicals or Tina Fey’s brand of comedy, you’ll probably enjoy it as well.