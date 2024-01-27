‘I.S.S.’

In theaters

Anderson Templeton

“I.S.S.” is a mainstream-sounding survival-action movie set on the International Space Station, but with a genuinely intimate and highly realistic feel.

When nuclear acts of war between the U.S. and Russia are observed by the six astronaut scientists living on the station, each country’s astronauts are sent a final transmission to take control of the station ‒ and its scientific research on board ‒ at all costs. These people are all distinguished doctors and have become like family, so the question the movie explores is, how do people in such a situation react?

Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite (known for “Blackfish” and “Our Friend”), “I.S.S.” primarily aligns the audience with the perspective of first-time astronaut Dr. Kira Foster, with an impressive performance by Ariana DeBose, as she boards the I.S.S. and meets the others for the first time.

To be honest, the initial idea of watching a movie centering around nuclear war between Russia and America, literally showing a world on fire, just felt too real and not the “entertainment” escape I need from the cinema right now. That being said, once I was there. “I.S.S.” clearly focused less on global and political issues and more on the interpersonal relationships and survival of the six astronaut scientists, which I found highly engaging.

A fun fact I learned was that to simulate the constant appearance of being in zero gravity, each actor was rigged in a waist harness and had to undergo two weeks of training to learn how to use the rigs to move, and the results are incredible. They all move so effortlessly I honestly couldn't tell how they were achieving the effect.

While it’s no “Gravity” or “Interstellar,” I did get sucked into the 90-minute experience and am ultimately glad I made the trip to the cinema, tense subject material and all.

‘To Die Alone’

SF Independent Film Festival

Katie Wigglesworth

“To Die Alone,” directed and written by Petaluma’s Austin Smagalski, follows two solo hikers whose paths cross on the Pacific Crest Trail during the off-season. The trail is almost completely devoid of human life at this time of year, so the pair decide to travel side-by-side for a little while.

Ford (James Tang) is a seasoned trailblazer, packed with foraged food and carefully chosen gear. Irving (Lisa Jacqueline Starrett) is not. She’s been managing fine on her own, but her inexperience is palpable in how under-prepared she was before setting off on one of the West Coast’s most formidable trails. They’re an odd pair, but make for decent trail-buddies. Ford is chipper and almost too sunny while Irving is reserved and slow to warm to their conversation.

The detached but polite nature of their companionship dissipates when Irving suffers a serious leg wound during an ill-advised swim in one of the trailside lakes. Ford, a paramedic by profession, is able to stabilize the injury but the pair are days away from the main trail and time is a rapidly diminishing resource for Irving. Move too quickly and the wound will reopen and she’ll bleed-out. Move too slowly and the ever-looming chance of infection increases. The trek is arduous and slow, and the unique circumstances demand a completely different level of trust, communication, and emotional availability from the two strangers.

Cloaked in the fiercely isolating intimacy of the PCT’s towering canopy, Ford and Irving forge deeper into vulnerable territory, each step bringing them into sharper relief as they share more and more of themselves. The acting is really lovely, with both Starrett and Tang delivering grounded, nuanced performances. Starrett in particular shines as the emotionally haunted Irving, with each layer of her stony facade peeling back to reveal a complicated web of lingering guilt weighing on her every interaction.

“To Die Alone” is a really solid piece. Beautifully shot and well directed, the movie is a poignant and thrilling exploration of the treacherous nature of guilt and grief, as well as the perilous path to self forgiveness. Tight, intriguing, and with a refreshingly well handled third act reveal that ties beautifully into the movies themes, “To Die Alone” is both a tense survival thriller and a starkly resonant rumination on the wounds we carry, both physical and not.