‘Origin’

In theaters

Alexa Chipman

From acclaimed director Ava DuVernay (“Selma,” “A Wrinkle in Time”) comes “Origin,” a hauntingly artistic film that weaves historical vignettes into the journey of author Isabel Wilkerson (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor). Sparked by the tragedy of Trayvon Martin, an African-American teen who was brutally attacked simply for walking down the street, Wilkerson begins to wonder if there is more to examine about the undermining issues causing racism in the United States.

Her research begins in Germany, showing how the Nazi regime studied Jim Crow laws when creating their reign of terror, and eventually leads to studying India’s treatment of the Dalit “untouchable” caste.

She finds evidence that racism is especially challenging to dismantle because it is part of a global problem where humanity is obsessed with violently enforcing artificial hierarchies — an issue that has pervaded our country since its founding and long before then. Wilkerson begins uncovering key “pillars” holding up this structure, such as legally enforcing specific romantic relationships, dehumanizing the entire group as scapegoats, and using terror to enforce written or unwritten laws.

This might sound rather intellectual for a feature film, which is why the personal story of Wilkerson is key to its success. Ellis-Taylor’s outstanding performance brought tears to my eyes as she navigated personal loss, depression and indifference from her colleagues.

Ultimately a passion and tenacity for uncovering the truth outweighs it all.

A stellar ensemble with actors like Audra McDonald (Miss Hale) and Niecy Nash (Marion Wilkerson) craft riveting moments with heart-wrenching stories of their own. The cinematic style is a fascinating mix of documentary, organic camera movement and dramatic closeups, which fits perfectly with the thought-provoking themes.

Inspired by the book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” this captivating film is well worth seeing in the theater for anyone who cares about our past, present or future.

In a powerful conclusion, Wilkerson reminds us that we may not have built this unequal structure, but we’re living in it now. Are we going to look for ways to dismantle that hierarchy or will we ignore the problems and allow them to get worse on our watch?

Even in the time between when the book was written (and this movie created) to what’s in the news today around the world, we can already see it is a lesson we desperately need to learn.

‘Society of the Snow’

Netflix

Katie Wigglesworth

This should have been on my top list of last year.

In 1972, the “Old Christians Club” Rugby team chartered a small plane from the Uruguayan Air Force to take them over the Andes mountains to Chile for a match. On October 13, 40 passengers ‒ comprised mostly of the team’s players, management, friends and family members ‒ boarded UAF Flight 571 along with five aircraft staffers, completely unaware that the routine flight would never reach its destination. Instead, a combination of complications would result in the aircraft crashing into the side of the mountain range, and of the 45 people on board, only 16 would survive nearly three months of bitter winter before being rescued in late December.

It’s a deeply moving and tremendously complicated story that has captured the fascination of the world for decades, permeating the cultural landscape. Even if the names and specifics aren’t immediately familiar to you, I’ll bet you’ve heard some version of this story before.

Largely adapted from the nonfiction book of the same name by investigative journalist Pablo Vierci, “Society of the Snow,” and the story of the victims and survivors of UAF Flight 571, is as breathtaking and indomitable as the icy beauty of the stark, snow-capped mountain peaks that caged them in. Distilling those 72 days into 184 minutes is not an easy task, but director J.A. Bayona does a stunning job, delivering something honest, poignant and harrowing. The cinematography and editing are some of the best I saw in all of 2023, and while the movie has managed to snag two ADA Emmy-award nominations, the lack of recognition for the artful editing and evocative visuals helmed by Bayona is a tremendous oversight.

The large ensemble cast all deliver fantastic performances, but Agustin Pardella, Enzo Vogrincic and Matias Recalt are genuine standouts. In a literal crowd of talented performances these three actors (who play Nando, Numa, and Roberto respectively) shine particularly luminously, the grounded honesty of their acting leaving a lasting and impression in an already memorable movie.

“Society of the Snow” is a masterful work, and while it does have to leave things out for time, it does a remarkable job keeping as close as possible to the reality of the events endured on that mountainside. It shines a reverent light on a miraculous and nightmarish situation most of the world has felt comfortable voicing opinions about since the earliest, sensationalist headlines cropped up all those years ago.

It’s an unbelievably well-executed movie about one of the most inspiring and moving stories of the potency of human perseverance.