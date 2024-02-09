‘Argylle’

In theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

“Argylle” is ridiculous, the kind of ridiculous that’s a lot of fun ‒ if the viewer is willing to accept the world they’re dropped in.

This is the story of Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard), a reclusive, best-selling spy novelist, and her fictional creation Argylle (Henry Cavill). When events around the globe start to align with Elly’s latest novel, she is pulled into a zany spy-vs-spy caper right out of a … well, a Matthew Vaughn movie.

Vaughn is the writer director of such stuff as “Kick Ass” and the “Kingsman” movies.

“Argylle” has a conceit that I love, blending Elly’s characters with her spy adventure, and it is cleverly plotted with twists I enjoyed. It also has a meta touch that I’m usually so into, especially in a genre I enjoy (like the spy thriller). But while “Argylle” was very much a meta send-up of the genre, the movie is so full of wink-and-nods — sometimes literally — that at times it felt like a parody of itself.

It was like going one layer too deep into the meta layer cake.

“Argylle” has a good soundtrack and really entertaining action set pieces, and it kept me engaged for almost its whole slightly-too-long run time. I’m generally a Matthew Vaughn fan, and if you are too, “Argylle” should definitely be on your watch list.

But one part of this world I can’t accept ‒ that an author would read the last chapter of their book at a release event. Come on, Elly Conway. Spoilers!

‘Zone of Interest’

In theaters

Anderson Templeton

What is a “Zone of Interest,” aside from the title of one of this year’s Academy Award nominees for Best Picture? The Interessengebiet or “interest zone” was the area just outside of Auschwitz concentration camp, used as a buffer to prevent the outside world from discovering the atrocities occurring inside the walls of the death camp. It was also the area where the (ironically) beautiful home of Commandant Rudolph Höss and his family of five children was located.

“The Zone of Interest,” directed by British filmmaker Jonathan Glazer, just took home Best Director and Film of the Year at the London Critics’ Circle Awards. Unlike most films focusing on the Holocaust, “The Zone of Interest” takes a new approach and simply shows the everyday life of the Höss family, which is pretty unremarkable. The film’s power and horror comes from incredibly simple juxtapositions ‒ a children's pool party with plumes of black smoke rising in the distance, a father reading a bedtime story of Hansel and Gretel as the ever-present whirring of incinerators are heard in the background, and a tour of a flower garden in front of a massive wall with occasional screams and gunshots heard just beyond it.

“The Zone of Interest” uses a mastery of different cinematic arts to immerse audiences into a very simple story, which becomes a warning of the dangers of desensitization and complicity in order to live our most comfortable life, and suggests parallels that are not to hard to find in the world right now.

It's hard, but is an incredibly important film that should not go ignored.