When the Academy Award nominees for Best Picture are announced each year, I often wonder how they ended up on that list. "American Fiction,“ nominated for several awards this year including Best Picture, not only deserves to be there, in my opinion, but should win.

With diversity becoming a buzzword more than an actual practice, the publishing and movie industry are becoming obsessed with looking like they are making room for all voices, while in reality only elevating a specific type.

What about African American authors who write outside of “accepted” narratives?

Based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett, the story follows Dr. Thelonious “Monk” Ellison (Jeffrey Wright) as he navigates trying to get his latest manuscript published.

The challenge is that everyone wants another “raw” trauma piece, but he is a highly intelligent, well-spoken writer who wants his work to reflect that, rather than adding the “F—” word every other paragraph.

As a joke, he writes an overtly stereotypical “black” novel filled with edgy language, drugs and violence. He submits it to show how upset he is with the entire system, only to have publishers clambering to release it.

Much like Dr. Frankenstein’s monstrous Creature, his satirical creation spirals out of control, affecting his family and love life as he scrambles to contain it.

Poignant and hilarious, “American Fiction” is quite the ride while also pointing out serious flaws in how diversity is handled for BIPOC characters and the LGBTQIA+ community as well.

Director Cord Jefferson captures the comedic timing of his all-star cast to perfection, and the sound design is particularly effective. There is a running gag of awkward conversations ending with Monk rather loudly swallowing, then making a hasty exit, where the sound is amplified just enough to get a laugh.

Joining the cast as Monk’s sister, Tracee Ellis Ross has memorable scenes, particularly a down-to-earth conversation over lunch about why they have become so distant with each other.

The strength of this film is its ability to use everyday moments like driving back and forth to the airport to engage in meaningful, fascinating dialogue.

Whether you are interested in the current state of American literature or just want to have an entertaining night at the movies, I can’t recommend this enough.

“Lisa Frankenstein” is a delightfully macabre love story by screenwriter Diabo Cody, released last weekend, just in time for Valentine’s Day, as a treat for anyone and everyone hoping to avoid all the gooey Hallmark Valentine's energy.

Directed by Zelda Williams (daughter of Robin Williams), “Lisa Frankenstein” feels like what would happen if Wednesday Adams starred in the classic ‘80s teen murder comedy “Heathers.” Also set in the ‘80s, death obsessed high school senior Lisa (Kathryn Newton) is obsessed with the neglected tombstone of a young man who died in the 1800s (eventually played by Cole Sprouse). When a massive lightning storm strikes dead-boy's grave, his decaying corpse reanimates, and sets out to woo Lisa, the new love of his, um...life?

But due to being in the ground for a hundred years, his rotting body sheds worms and centipedes, is missing certain vital parts ‒ an ear, a hand, and ... other things ‒ and is generally not in good shape. After an accidental murder, the pair utilize Lisa's sewing talent to replace some of the undead Romeo’s missing pieces, which are re-activated by a faulty tanning bed that shocks anyone who uses it. Inspired by this discovery, the love-struck pair go full Sweeney Todd, axe-ing the horrible people in Lisa's life, then using their body parts to make zombie-boy more human.

Ironically, once the murder spree begins, each kill causes Lisa to come a bit more emotionally alive and courageous, bravely determined to lose her virginity to the hunky poetry-loving editor of the school paper.

While definitely a fun wild ride, with an incredible physical performance by Sprouse, the script for “Lisa Frankenstein” unfortunately doesn't come close to the same level of brilliance and satisfaction as Cody's “Juno,” “Tulley” or even “Jennifer’s Body.” The issue I began to have is the way Lisa grows casually mean, and almost cruelly aloof to the feelings and general existence of those who actually love her, aka the dead guy in her bedroom closet, who becomes hotter and more human with each electrical resurrection.

Ultimately, I feel like I could have had more fun if they figured out how to fully redeem Lisa's emotional insensitivity. But at the end of the day, it's still a fun zombie movie, and if that's your kind of thing, then you're going to have a blast.

