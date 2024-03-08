‘Past Lives’

Pay per View

Anderson Templeton

Anderson Templeton

In my quest to see all of the Oscar nominations for Best Picture before Sunday (aka the 96th Academy Awards), I had to turn to the power of the internet and its many streamable possibilities to watch the highly acclaimed Korean American drama, “Past Lives.”

Written and directed by Celine Song in her impressive directorial debut, “Past Lives” follows two souls during three distinct periods in their lives while exploring the juxtaposition of true love versus how-life-actually-works. Gentle, artistic and deeply thoughtful, “Past Lives” surprisingly holds it's own against the nine other, more flashy Best Picture nominees.

When 12-year-old Na “Nora” Young and Hae Sung find their first love in each other, Nora's family quite suddenly emigrates from South Korea to Canada due to her father's work. In several time progressions over 12 years, we see Nora and Hae Sung coping with life at age 12, 24, and 36.

While deeply moving and at times quite existential, “Past Lives” will resonate more profoundly the more life, love and loss you have experienced. Fans of more independent-feeling cinema will definitely not want to miss this beautiful little exploration of life and love.

‘Mia Culpa’

Netflix

Katie Wigglesworth

Katie Wigglesworth

Mia (Kelly Rowland) is having a rough year. Her marriage is treading water, her in-laws are nightmares, and her career as a defense attorney is constantly being challenged by every aspect of her personal life. When Zyair (Trevante Rhodes), a highly successful celebrity artist with a penchant for womanizing, is accused of murdering his missing girlfriend, he seeks Mia out, and not just so that she’ll represent him in court.

Zyair is a living breathing red flag of a man.

He makes it abundantly clear he wants to seduce Mia, crossing all kinds of boundaries and completely disregarding her attempts to keep things professional. He also does not seem to care much that he’s being charged with a major crime, which honestly doesn’t surprise me because the movie itself doesn’t seem to care that much about it either.

Rhodes is a good actor, but he’s pretty terrible in this role, delivering a bland, shockingly uncharismatic performance for a character who is supposed to be magnetic. Rowland, who in general is totally serviceable as a lead, is doing her best to sell the tension, but the poor writing and unsteady direction just don’t give either actor much to work with.

“Mea Culpa” is terrible, boasting some of writer/director Tyler Perry’s worst work to date. While his handling of actors and direction seems to have moderately improved, his writing and plotting are a huge impediment to the story feeling even remotely believable.

And that was before the brain-burning sex scene where Mia and Zyair dump pots of paint all over each other in what is admittedly an artful visual and a practical nightmare that prompted me to rant for more than 10nminutes about how ridiculous it was. Please don’t use paint like this, unless it is specifically designed to be used that way. All I could think was “If that’s oil paint you two need to go to the hospital.”

Perry isn’t a bad filmmaker, or at least there’s enough substance and evidence of his capabilities that his movies have no right to be as aggressively mediocre as they are. But consistently, Perry turns out shallow, half-baked dabbles that squander their cast and have some of the cringiest writing imaginable.

The most frustrating part is how they still do well from a viewership perspective, each racking up banger numbers despite poor reception from critics and audience goers alike. His latest movies have been pretty poor, but when he is still successful, there can’t be much incentive to actually improve as a filmmaker. Which is a shame, because considering how many people will tune in regardless of whether they’ll like his work or not, Perry arguably has the most stable foundation to risk experimenting as a creative.

He just won’t.

One of these days I genuinely hope I review a Tyler Perry movie that I absolutely love, but with its wildly bad script, poor acting, and questionable direction, “Mea Culpa” is not that movie.