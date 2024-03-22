‘Damsel’

Netflix

Katie Wigglesworth

Katie Wigglesworth

Far away in a small fiefdom struck by famine, a young woman named Elodie is told by her Lord father there might be a matrimonial solution to the woes of their people. The wealthy Kingdom of Aurea has extended an offer of marriage between their only prince and Elodie, a match that surely will please all parties ‒ should the potential princess agree.

One presumably long ship-voyage and a soggy barrel of exposition later, Elodie (Millie Bobby Brown, best known for “Stranger Things”) arrives in Aurea, and wedding preparations to Prince Henry (Nick Robinson) are quickly underway. The stage is set for a happily ever after, except for the small matter of the dragon in the mountain that towers over the castle.

See, long ago Henry’s ancestor made a bargain with the bloodthirsty beast to keep the kingdom safe from the blight of its flames. Every generation, when a member of the royal family is to wed, they must journey to the mountain’s summit and make an offering to quell the dragon. It’s a totally ordinary and purely symbolic tradition, Henry swears as he walks his blushing bride through a throng of onlookers decked out in their best “Eyes Wide Shut” masks.

Nothing to worry about, just a quick ritual and everyone can head off.

Well, everyone can head off but Elodie.

Turns out she’s the offering.

Miraculously not dead after essentially being thrown off a cliff, Elodie must evade a predatory dragon (voiced by the incredible, scene stealing Shohreh Aghdashloo) and escape a sprawling cave system littered with the fresh corpses and skeletal remains of the many many many princesses past.

Brutal, fast-paced and twisty, “Damsel” promises a grimly fantastical tale of betrayal and survival, anchored by a strong premise and a solid cast boasting veteran talents like Angela Basset, Robin Wright and Jay Winestone.

I was really rooting for this movie, but “Damsel” is kind of a let down. It’s hard to say which hurt the movie more, not having enough space to let its story and characters really breathe, or if the writing itself just isn’t strong enough to develop the story effectively. As it stands, “Damsel” feels anemic and cramped in its 100 minute run-time, racing through plot, and often telegraphing what it wants you to feel instead of organically earning emotional resonance from its audience.

“Damsel” really wants you to find it subversive and interesting, but unfortunately it’s just not clever enough, creative enough, or cohesive enough to distract from its gaping plot holes and under-baked characters.

That said, “Damsel” has enough going for it to remain a perfectly passable watch. Far from being truly bad, it just doesn’t offer much depth or substance. There is a lot working for it, and it had the potential to be something truly satisfying, but ultimately is just a good idea suffering poor execution ‒ but a serviceable way to spend an evening if you’re in the right mood.