‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

In theaters

Anderson Templeton

Anderson Templeton

It's back! After 13 years, another “Avatar,” the bigger, longer and way-more-technically-complicated, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has officially hit theaters. Still written and directed by James Cameron, “The Way of Water” isn't just the sequel to the original "Avatar," but is actually the second in a planned series of five Avatar movies. FIVE. While I understand why the studio would back four sequels, most likely due to “Avatar” setting multiple box office records including highest grossing film of all time worldwide in 2009, “Avatar” still remains a punchline of a terrible movie that people can't get enough of. Regardless, “Avatar: The Way of Water” still brought in $134 million domestically last weekend.

So, “Avatar: The Way of Water” is set in the future, following protagonist Jake Sully (a former paralyzed soldier now fully in the body of a Na'vi, a human like species that inhabits the planet of Pandora) and his family. Yes, he and warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) now have four children and are the leaders of their tribe. Then a whole bunch of human military return to Pandora, this time with the intent of exterminating the natives to make way for humans to colonize the place, since Earth is dying. The big shocker is that the dead big baddie from “Avatar,” Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang) is back, but in Na'vi form, after uploading his memories into a lab-created Na'vi body.

Long story short (three hours and thirteen minutes to be exact), the Colonel and the rest of the military spend the entire movie hunting down Jake and Neytiri, primarily by going after their risk-taking kids. The family hide out with an epic water tribe, and learn the way of the water so they can hide and eventually defend themselves.

I know it all sounds ridiculous (and yeah, it is), but watching it on a big screen in 3D with Dolby Atmos surround sound, it's so immersive, it's still easy to get sucked in and go along for the ride. I was honestly pretty resistant to seeing the sequel, certain that it was going to be too cheesy for me to enjoy – but I was actually wrong.

While the dialogue is embarrassingly simplistic, especially when the teen boys are talking to each other, the film does achieve a high degree of cinematic and technological art. What helps me appreciate this movie more is watching the making of videos that are out there on YouTube. It is insane, the measures that James Cameron and the whole crewand cast took to be able to film this. Most of it is done with motion capture suits underwater, and the “film nerd” in me has been having a great time learning all about it.

At the end of the day, if you hated the first one, or have zero interest, you are most likely not going to like this one. But, if you experienced any ounce of interest, excitement or wonder from the first “Avatar,” then you most definitely need to see this movie, in 3D.

It is visually spectacular and will take you on an wild, imaginative journey.

‘Empire of Light’

In theaters

Alexa Chipman

Alexa Chipman

This film gradually builds from quiet, everyday drama into a powerful story of racial violence. Set in the 1980s at a sleepy seaside cinema, we follow along with the eclectic staff of the theater as they navigate unexpected challenges in their lives.

It was surreal to be sitting in the theater, watching what amounts to a behind-the-scenes look at how a theater operates. There are moments showing seats like the one I was in, with characters sweeping up popcorn, joking about finding baby diapers left by patrons.

Watching people standing around taking ticket stubs may not sound compelling, but between Roger Deakins’ stunning cinematography and an uncomfortably brilliant performance by Olivia Colman as Hilary, I didn’t want it to end.

At first glance, Colman appears to be a bland, fastidious theater manager, but subtle clues are there from the first scene that she is something more. By the end of the film, her unnerving portrayal of Hilary had me gripping the seat, entirely captivated. They might as well give her the Oscar right now, because she earned it.

Colin Firth is a well-known romantic lead, but in “Empire of Light” he inhabits a loathsome creature in Donald Ellis. He made my skin crawl just to look at him, and his delivery in the showdown with Colman, screaming that she is “unemployable” is etched permanently on my memory.

What took me by surprise was how steamy this movie becomes. They don’t shy away from showing it on screen, and there were a few times when I wished the forward button was available, because there are a few rather intense lovemaking vignettes.

It is easy to tell that this was meticulously planned by writer and director Sam Mendes. The pacing is flawless, and he brings out the best in the ensemble.

The film includes the work of veteran actors at the height of their craft, like Toby Jones as the eccentric Norman, and some newer arrivals, such as Micheal Ward as Stephen, who brings a sense of bittersweet wonder to the story.

“Empire of Light” is not for everyone. Some might call it plodding or tedious. If you prefer movies with exciting car chases and explosive outbursts, this will seem mundane in comparison.

But I found it to be an enthralling exploration of characters pulled along by the tide of history, caught up in their ordinary concerns, but with flashes of inspiration.