‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’

In theaters

Alexa Chipman

Who you gonna call for a fun night at the movies?

Ghostbusters! Of course.

And specifically, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”

In an acrobatic feat of balance, the latest installment of the beloved franchise manages to please everyone. There are “Easter eggs” galore for classic fans, adventure for newcomers, a heartwarming story of found family for adults, and enough goo and silliness to keep the kids entertained.

After a disastrous-but-exhilarating capture of a spectral sewer dragon, the outraged mayor (William Atherton, playing the same oleaginous character he played in the original film 40 years ago, now ascended to City Hall) decides to bench teenage Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) from being part of the team.

Infuriated, she turns to an unlikely source for comfort. Between her quest for acceptance and some shenanigans from Nadeem (Kumail Ali Nanjiani), who mistakes a powerful brass orb for useless antique junk to sell, they accidentally unleash the horrifying ice god Garraka.

Will the disgraced Ghostbusters be able to stop this monster in time to save New York?

I almost hoped for no, because the creature design is absolutely fantastic and I wanted to see more of him!

Director Gil Kenan keeps the movie surprisingly grounded, considering there are lines like “It’s the possessor—he’s got the chant,” which is shouted at an animated trash bag.

All the fan favorites are back, from original cast members like Winston (Ernie Hudson) and Ray (Dan Aykroyd) to recent arrivals Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), Lucky (Celeste O’Connor) and perpetual vlogger “Podcast” (Logan Kim). They each have a moment to shine, crack a joke or generally cause mayhem.

The heart of this film ‒ which brought a moment at the end that earned an “awwww” for its off the charts levels of adorableness ‒ is the romance between Callie (Carrie Coon) and Gary (Paul Rudd). In the midst of rampaging spirits and “the death chill” paralyzing its victims with fear, they manage to have some truly beautiful scenes as a family.

This is a popcorn film at its finest.

Bring the kids, your friends, any haunted items you might have sitting around your house, and get to the cinema!

‘Late Night With the Devil’

In theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

“Late Night with the Devil” is a “found-footage” horror movie that takes the viewer back to Halloween 1977, when late night television host Jack Delroy (David Dastmalchian) has put together a special show for sweeps week. The episode will feature not only thrills and chills ‒ and the controversy of pairing a medium and a professional debunker ‒ but also the a very special Halloween guest: an actual lord of hell.

The concept of “Late Night with the Devil” is so perfect that I agreed to go see it based solely on the title. Granted, I’m not a hard sell when it comes to horror movies, and add in the fact that it is a period piece? I’m there. “Late Night with the Devil” has an excellent ‘70s vibe, anchored by the color scheme, the music, the costuming … everything except the AI-generated art used here in background and interstitials, rightly maligned by some viewers.

The cast is wonderful, with Ingrid Torelli a standout as Lilly, a girl with a demon inside of her. There’s something otherworldly about her, magnetic, and it was hard to look away from her when she was onscreen.

But David Dastmalchian is, fittingly, the star of the show.

His Jack Delroy has an engaging charm that’s warm and feels knowable, somehow, even as his performance gives us peeks behind the curtain at the darker side of his ambition, and the unfortunate cuts that have been dealt him.

But, of course, Jack Delroy is a character on TV, even if he’s character played by someone named Jack Delroy. In this, the found footage aspect worked particularly well, couching most of the moments we see in question and giving us some context, but not enough.

This mirrors our own engagement with celebrity so well. What’s performance? What’s not? And maybe, honestly, we don’t want to know, as seeking the answer to this question leads to the ultimate, horrific finale alluded to in the movie’s opening narration.

The overall ending, which feels somewhat inevitable and was surprising in execution rather than content, falls a little flat in some ways, but it’s made up for by the very last moments. Still, “Late Night with the Devil” is a film I’m genuinely excited to see again, and perhaps my favorite film of 2024 thus far.