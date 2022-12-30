‘Babylon’

Alexa Chipman

"Babylon“ is an unfocused, bonkers disaster — and I loved it!

The controversy-sparking film, now in theaters, captures the wild, free-for-all playground that was 1920s Hollywood. Before the Production Code Administration started enforcing morality on filmmaking, explicit content was everywhere. The first on-screen nudity I ever saw as a child was when watching an otherwise wholesome film from that time period.

In between wild orgies and projectile bodily fluids, this film spits (sometimes literally) some uncomfortable truths. Has live theater become a privileged arena for the entertainment of rich geriatrics, like Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt) suggests to his stage actress wife? Are historical epics boring and trite, as film critic Elinor St. John (Jean Smart) suggests?

“Babylon” journeys along with charismatic characters as they navigate their way through the transition from silent films to talking pictures. We follow the elegant and deadly Lady Fay (Li Jun Li), fearlessly untameable Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie) and talented musician Sidney Palmer (Jovan Adepo). His scene, when confronted with a request from the studio to wear blackface when performing, is heartbreaking.

The main story thread is woven around Manny Torres (Diego Calva), a Latino who is determined to make it in Hollywood, even if that involves “borrowing” an ambulance to get a new camera on set. His perspective is intertwined with “Singing in the Rain” motifs, both from the original song and its later revival by Gene Kelly.

In a way, this story is a retelling of that film, without the idealistic ending.

Three hours rush by in a dizzying array of outrageous vignettes. “What am I watching?” I asked myself over and over again, staring with transfixed horror and fascination at the escalating mayhem.

Damien Chazelle’s daring vision has resulted in a unique film that is either the worst or best thing to happen to cinema in a long time, depending on your reaction. “Babylon” is meant to be shocking, and it succeeds, leaving the audience shaken, but in my case, also excited.

If you’re feeling adventurous and have a strong stomach, check this out while it’s still on the big screen – but be prepared for a wild, sexy, memorable ride.

‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’

Amber-Rose Reed

I shall here fess up: I haven’t seen the 1996 film “Matilda” since 1996, and I have never read the book. So I came into this new “Matilda,” a musical version, with a fairly clean slate, aside from some shadowy memories of Danny DeVito and telekinesis.

The clean slate is now written all over with happy faces.

What a joy! A rather dark, sort of anarchistic joy, yes, but still joy.

“Matilda,” for those like me with little knowledge, is based on the Roald Dahl novel and the stage musical adaptation. It is the story of Matilda Wormwood (the delightful Alisha Weir), a genius child with awful parents, a terrible headmistress, and the power to move things with her mind. Though she has spent years being isolated and mistreated, Matilda cannot abide bullying or injustice, and stands up against the abuse of Headmistress Trunchbull (an unrecognizable Emma Thompson) to help her friends and beloved teacher Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch, whom I love and who made me cry twice in this movie).

This is a super charming movie, with great songs by Tim Minchin, such a fun cast, and an insightful look at breaking out of someone else’s narrative to tell your own story.

Fairly early on in Matilda, the delightful librarian Mrs Phelps says, “But Matilda, remember, two wrongs don’t make a right.” This plus Matilda’s answer (“Unless they do. In which case you’ve just made a right out of two wrongs.”) is the question that lies at the heart of the film.

If people do scary things to you, should you do scary things back?

I think Matilda handles this question rather deftly, with an answer I didn’t quite expect- but probably should have.

‘Slumberland’

Katie Wigglesworth

Nemo (Marlow Barkley) is a clever young girl whose cozy world is uprooted when her father passes suddenly and she has to leave her childhood home — a picturesque lighthouse on a mist-shrouded island — so she can live in a city apartment with her estranged and reclusive uncle, Philip (Chris O’Dowd). Philip, a mildly agoraphobic and socially awkward doorknob enthusiast, is completely out of his depth. Played brilliantly by O’Dowd, his genuine and often misguided attempts to bond with and parent his grieving niece are equal parts bemusing and beguiling.