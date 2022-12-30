Subscribe

Rivertown Reviews

Petaluma critic loves ‘unfocused, bonkers’ new movie, and that’s just the beginning|
ALEXA CHIPMAN, AMBER-ROSE REED AND KATIE WIGGLESWORTH
ARGUS-COURIER FILM REVIEWERS
December 29, 2022, 9:18PM
Updated 5 hours ago

‘Babylon’

In theaters

Alexa Chipman

Alexa Chipman
Alexa Chipman

"Babylon“ is an unfocused, bonkers disaster — and I loved it!

The controversy-sparking film, now in theaters, captures the wild, free-for-all playground that was 1920s Hollywood. Before the Production Code Administration started enforcing morality on filmmaking, explicit content was everywhere. The first on-screen nudity I ever saw as a child was when watching an otherwise wholesome film from that time period.

In between wild orgies and projectile bodily fluids, this film spits (sometimes literally) some uncomfortable truths. Has live theater become a privileged arena for the entertainment of rich geriatrics, like Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt) suggests to his stage actress wife? Are historical epics boring and trite, as film critic Elinor St. John (Jean Smart) suggests?

“Babylon” journeys along with charismatic characters as they navigate their way through the transition from silent films to talking pictures. We follow the elegant and deadly Lady Fay (Li Jun Li), fearlessly untameable Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie) and talented musician Sidney Palmer (Jovan Adepo). His scene, when confronted with a request from the studio to wear blackface when performing, is heartbreaking.

The main story thread is woven around Manny Torres (Diego Calva), a Latino who is determined to make it in Hollywood, even if that involves “borrowing” an ambulance to get a new camera on set. His perspective is intertwined with “Singing in the Rain” motifs, both from the original song and its later revival by Gene Kelly.

In a way, this story is a retelling of that film, without the idealistic ending.

Three hours rush by in a dizzying array of outrageous vignettes. “What am I watching?” I asked myself over and over again, staring with transfixed horror and fascination at the escalating mayhem.

Damien Chazelle’s daring vision has resulted in a unique film that is either the worst or best thing to happen to cinema in a long time, depending on your reaction. “Babylon” is meant to be shocking, and it succeeds, leaving the audience shaken, but in my case, also excited.

If you’re feeling adventurous and have a strong stomach, check this out while it’s still on the big screen – but be prepared for a wild, sexy, memorable ride.

‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’

Netflix

Amber-Rose Reed

Amber-Rose Reed
Amber-Rose Reed

I shall here fess up: I haven’t seen the 1996 film “Matilda” since 1996, and I have never read the book. So I came into this new “Matilda,” a musical version, with a fairly clean slate, aside from some shadowy memories of Danny DeVito and telekinesis.

The clean slate is now written all over with happy faces.

What a joy! A rather dark, sort of anarchistic joy, yes, but still joy.

“Matilda,” for those like me with little knowledge, is based on the Roald Dahl novel and the stage musical adaptation. It is the story of Matilda Wormwood (the delightful Alisha Weir), a genius child with awful parents, a terrible headmistress, and the power to move things with her mind. Though she has spent years being isolated and mistreated, Matilda cannot abide bullying or injustice, and stands up against the abuse of Headmistress Trunchbull (an unrecognizable Emma Thompson) to help her friends and beloved teacher Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch, whom I love and who made me cry twice in this movie).

This is a super charming movie, with great songs by Tim Minchin, such a fun cast, and an insightful look at breaking out of someone else’s narrative to tell your own story.

Fairly early on in Matilda, the delightful librarian Mrs Phelps says, “But Matilda, remember, two wrongs don’t make a right.” This plus Matilda’s answer (“Unless they do. In which case you’ve just made a right out of two wrongs.”) is the question that lies at the heart of the film.

If people do scary things to you, should you do scary things back?

I think Matilda handles this question rather deftly, with an answer I didn’t quite expect- but probably should have.

‘Slumberland’

In theaters

Katie Wigglesworth

Katie Wigglesworth
Katie Wigglesworth

Nemo (Marlow Barkley) is a clever young girl whose cozy world is uprooted when her father passes suddenly and she has to leave her childhood home — a picturesque lighthouse on a mist-shrouded island — so she can live in a city apartment with her estranged and reclusive uncle, Philip (Chris O’Dowd). Philip, a mildly agoraphobic and socially awkward doorknob enthusiast, is completely out of his depth. Played brilliantly by O’Dowd, his genuine and often misguided attempts to bond with and parent his grieving niece are equal parts bemusing and beguiling.

Philip and Nemo’s relationship feels like an authentic reflection of the challenges both children and adults face when forced to deal with the death of a loved one. Neither of them really knows what normalcy is anymore, and their struggles to move forward together are engaging and honest. It’s an overwhelming situation for anyone to go through, and both are at a loss for how to handle it.

Then something strange happens. Nemo finds herself in Slumberland, a bizarre realm of interconnected dreams where possibilities are infinite and magic exists. There she meets Flip, a chaos-causing thief who seeks out excitement wherever and whenever possible by sneaking into the dreams of others to pilfer as he pleases.

Flip, portrayed by an utterly delightful and charismatically unhinged Jason Momoa, is disheveled and outlandish and wild — a compelling foil to Philip’s rigidity and need for familiarity and order. He also happens to be an old friend of Nemo’s father, and he tells her about a secret treasure hidden deep in “Slumberland” that legend says can grant wishes.

What follows is a wonderful, exciting and deeply moving epic though dreamscapes and buried memories. Young Barkley delivers a stellar performance as Nemo, and it is her talent and palpable charm that gives the story its emotional weight and depth.

More often than not, live-action kids’ movies, in particular, overdo the CGI. While “Slumberland” has no shortage of computer-generated environments, it instead leans into the uncanny nature of the medium, opting for an ever-shifting, surreal style that perfectly evokes the feeling of, well, dreaming. The result is both visually gorgeous and viscerally immersive, capturing the uncertain reality of being in a place that all at once feels too real and not real at all.

Within that fuzzy swirl of color and clarity are finely chosen details that show how well-thought-out every facet of “Slumberland” truly is. The concept, and some of the visuals, take inspiration from the 1905 comic “Little Nemo in Slumberland” by Winsor McCay, though the art direction and story are largely divergent from McCay’s original work. So it’s not truly an adaptation, but a story cultivated and grown from the roots of the original.

I think Slumberland might actually be my favorite movie of the entire year. Not only is it a fun and fantastical adventure filled with intrigue and vibrant visuals, but at its core is a moving narrative about what grief does to us, and how we eventually learn to carry it, even when it feels as big as an ocean and ready to swallow us whole.

