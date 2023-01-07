‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’

Alexa Chipman

The irreverently romantic fairy tales of DreamWorks Animation are back for an adorably heartwarming new chapter. Who can resist the swashbuckling folk hero Puss in Boots?

He struts through life swinging from chandeliers, serenading his adoring fans and wielding a tiny rapier, all with a cheeky smile thanks to the suavely charismatic voice of Antonio Banderas, who could easily turn a stale technical manual into enchanting poetry.

Viewers are swept along in a colorful whirlwind of adventures, until the fantastical world comes crashing down. A terrifying bounty hunter, wielding gleaming dual sickles with deadly accuracy, comes for Puss, leaving him unarmed and desperate.

Enter “Team Friendship” a motley assortment of unlikely allies, including the elegantly savage Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) and sweetly maniac Perrito (Harvey Guillén).

It may be cliché for stubborn “I work alone” personalities to come together as a team, but there is a reason the structure is revisited so often—it is effective every time.

This lively, hopeful story is overflowing with humor and fiery Latin inspired music. I found myself nodding along to the beat as Puss and his companions took on an array of formidable villains, leading to a satisfying finale.

Florence Pugh as Goldilocks (of the three bears fame) is outstanding. Her magnetism, even in animated form, is undeniable. I can see a spin-off for her in the future.

I enjoyed myself immensely, and there are perceptive observations slipped into the frivolous shenanigans—a reminder of how important it is to appreciate what we have, rather than always wishing for something more.

Director Joel Crawford brings the movie to life with occasionally wild camera movements, swinging us around, as though the audience is leaping into the action on screen.

It is for this reason that I recommend seeing “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” in cinemas, as it was designed for.

‘White Noise’

Anderson Templeton

Anderson Templeton

"White Noise," based on Don DeLillo’s infamously unfilmable 1985 novel of the same name, only works because writer and director Noah Baumbach wholeheartedly committed to making it a postmodern film – which basically excuses all the rule breaking. If you look up “Postmodernist Film” on Wikipedia, it'll describe its main goals as being, "to subvert the mainstream conventions of narrative structure and characterization, and to test the audience's suspension of disbelief."

"White Noise" definitely does this, and that is also its undoing.

I wasn't prepared to work so hard to connect all of the film’s metaphors and be constantly determining if what's being shown and said is satire, is genuinely happening, or is just a lot of wild musings of existentialism and death. "White Noise“ is so cinematically experimental and cerebral that, according to the numbers, the average audience member is definitely not loving it. The film’s Rotten Tomatoes audience score right now is a low 33% positive.

It doesn't help that the movie ran in only in a few select theaters before landing on Netflix, which produced and funded the project.

Okay, so what the heck is this movie about then?

"White Noise" centers around a family of six, with Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig as the heads of the household. That's pretty much the most consistent through-line. Throughout the two hour-and-sixteen-minute film, we follow the family as they experience the mundane everyday happenings of raising kids and living life, then experiencing some extremely catastrophic apocalyptic events.

The story starts to feel like a real movie once an accident, resulting in a giant glowing cloud of toxic airborne waste, causes the family to evacuate, resulting in a satirical quest for survival amid a sea of average people with zero survival skills. That section of the movie is my favorite by far. After that, things take a turn and become an edgy mystery about a mysterious medication Greta Gerwig’s character is taking and where it is she disappears to at night, all sending Driver on a uncomfortable wild goose chase.

"White Noise," as a whole feels, related to Wes Anderson's films, kind of like a slightly faster-paced brother, which makes sense due to Baumbach writing multiple Anderson screenplays.

While confusing at times, I couldn't help but be absolutely riveted.

Every word, every movement, and every color is deliberate, feeling like a two-hour string of beads. There are plenty of odd choices at times, but somehow it all comes together as a whole – a very existential whole. I wish I was more prepared how much effort it takes to decipher "White Noise," but once I understood that this was more experimental and not always literal, I was able to relax and go along for the ride.