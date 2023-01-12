‘The Pale Blue Eye’

Netflix

Katie Wigglesworth

Katie Wigglesworth

'The Pale Blue Eye' was an interesting watch.

Set at West Point Academy in 1830, a seasoned detective (Christian Bale) investigates a gruesome murder with the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe (Harry Melling). I was thoroughly drawn in from the first scene, following along doggedly through each snag and twist in the story with mounting enjoyment, right up until the final resolution which unfortunately didn't feel as well pulled off as the rest of the movie.

All the proper plot threads and nuances are in place for it to work, but it doesn't quite manage to land right. Despite my mixed feelings on the final conclusion, “The Pale Blue Eye” is a solid watch. The mystery is satisfyingly paced and steadfastly bolstered by a talented cast - including Toby Jones and Gillian Anderson - each doing their own fascinating flavor of enigmatic-yet-offputting.

I spent most of the movie enthralled by the bizarre chemistry of Bale's trial-weary and thoughtful Detective Landor and Melling’s oddly charming and mildly unsettling Edgar Allen Poe.

If you're at all intrigued by the dark, tangled twists of an atmospheric murder mystery draped in the misty aesthetic of a Gothic thriller, I'd definitely recommend seeing “The Pale Blue Eye.” With a heady blend of historical fiction and occult intrigue, “The Pale Blue Eye” is a dark, agreeably chilling thriller with a grimly delectable visual style that evokes the skin-prickling quiet dread of Poe's poems and stories.

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’

Netflix

Amber-Rose Reed

Amber-Rose Reed

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” co-directed by Del Toro and Mark Gustafson, is captivating, dark, and timely – a strange and beautiful fable about disobedience that is stunningly animated.

I’ve always been deeply interested in adaptation and re-tellings. Why do some stories get retold over and over again, and what do the changes each version makes say about the piece itself and the people the new version is made for? “Pinocchio” is one of the most adapted stories I can think of, featuring three new versions in 2022 alone.

this version, released in December on Netflix, stands out.

Del Toro, as always, has a lot to say. His “Pinocchio” – moved from the original late-1800s setting to WWI and the pre-WWII 1930s – is as much about the virtues of disobedience as it is a meditation on life and death. Its whimsical qualities — the musical numbers, the talking cricket and Pinocchio’s excitement in learning all about the world around him — sometimes jar purposely with its primary setting – Mussolini’s fascist Italy. I found this discordance both fitting and compelling, such as when a musical number about the memory of Gepetto turned suddenly to be a rousing pro-war anthem, featuring puppet soldiers marching off for the glory of Italy.

The film’s simple but wholly true take on fascism is also worthy of note. You know what sucking up to fascists gets you? Nothing but pain. Del Toro is unabashedly anti-fascist, and also wholly compassionate to those war hurts the most — children, the vulnerable, and those left behind.

“Pinocchio” is animated using stop-motion puppets, which have such great detail in their faces in particular. The character design is excellent, with a huge contrast between the human characters, spirits, and Pinocchio himself.

It’s a truly beautiful film, in the literal sense. Del Toro’s films are always notable for their striking visual elements, and this one is no different. The two spirits of the film — the wood sprite that acts as our Blue Fairy, and her sister Death— both have notably beautiful-scary designs, reminiscent of Biblical angels and the mythological sphinx, respectively.

Each version of a story carves out a new place in our cultural imagination, and Del Toro’s version surely deserves a prominent one.