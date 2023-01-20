‘Plane’

In Theaters

Alexa Chipman

When Trailblazer Flight 119 is damaged in a lightning storm, the plane is forced to land on a remote island, controlled by a ruthless warlord who begins executing passengers. He overlooks one small detail — the pilot is Scottish.

Gerard Butler comes in swinging as the intrepid Captain Brodie Torrance, who risks everything to bring his passengers and crew safely home. The only thing missing is a kilt and claymore, as he charges in as a one-man army.

This outrageously commendable-but-foolish courage would have gotten him killed in short order, if it wasn’t for a voice of reason in the form of Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter, Marvel’s Luke Cage). He convinces Brodie to chill long enough to form an actual plan, and the two of them set out to rescue the passengers.

“Plane” is a precisely executed film, with heart-pounding action scenes, brutal fight choreography and a superb ensemble of heroes.

I was cheering the entire time, from Brodie’s nail-biting scenes piloting a crashing plane to Louis taking out baddies with a sledgehammer to the blood splurting everywhere.

Director Jean-François Richet understands how to pace a movie in this genre. He inserts quiet but intense character interactions in between gunfights, keeping the audience ramped up just enough before plunging us back into war zone levels of combat.

The story concept may be simple, but the result is an exhilarating thrill ride showcasing a talented cast. With a delightful balance of gritty realism and entertaining, highly improbable occurrences. “Plane” would make a fantastic video game.

Get ready for an adrenaline rush with this electrifying adventure.

‘A Man Called Otto’

In Theaters

Anderson Templeton

"A Man Called Otto" is a modern classic feel-good kinda movie, directed by Marc Forster (“Quantum of Solace,” “Finding Neverland”), starring Tom Hanks. The trailer promises a lighthearted comedy where neighborhood grump, Otto (Tom Hanks), does increasingly selfless acts of kindness once a new family moves in across the street and warms his heart, despite his curmudgeonly ways.

What the trailers and local movie theaters are failing to acknowledge is the film's main plot line, no doubt the reason why it garnered a PG-13 rating.

While managing to remain as light as possible – partially helped by a plucky score from Thomas Newman – “Otto” is the story of a man who’s decided he no longer has a reason to live. Throughout the movie, he repeatedly attempts to end his life, but is frequently thwarted by neighbors who suddenly need a favor.

So yeah, I suspect that if this particular plot detail was included in the trailers, or in the written descriptions or perhaps even suggested with posted “trigger warnings,” the studio would worry about scaring off ticket-buyers, which is a logical but kind of heartless reason to omit such information. I think it’s a mistake, because honestly, this is what the film is about - a grumpy guy who thinks he wants to die but keeps choosing to help other people instead.

And it totally works.

While these particular morbid moments are handled in a very sincere manner, there is an element of ironic comedy every time something goes wrong and Otto keeps living. I do think it is irresponsible not to let people know ahead of time, as the entire movie is all about Otto’s processing of grief and his desire for release from that grief, but it is handled in the gentlest way possible.

That being said, once I understood what was happening, then I could go along with the story. It makes up for tricking me by delivering a story that is filled with genuine acts of humanity and acceptance. There’s a beautiful/grumpy moment where Otto takes a boy under his wing after getting kicked out of his home for being transgender, and Otto's response is simply to say the kid's dad is an idiot.

From that point on the two are inseparable.

So ultimately, if you know what you're getting into, "A Man Called Otto“ is a sweet and enjoyable tale of finding meaning and value in life, and discovering that sometimes we are needed more than we think we are.