Rivertown Reviews: A pair of animated treats

‘The Boy and the Heron’

In theaters

Anderson Templeton

Anderson Templeton

Miyazaki has done it again.

“The Boy and the Heron” (changed from the Japanese title of "How Do You Live?") is the first film in 10 years from Hayao Miyazaki, the same creator of whimsical classics such as “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Spirited Away” and “Howl's Moving Castle.”

“The Boy and the Heron” has a bit of a darker tone, as it is set during Miyazaki's childhood era in Japan during the height of WWII. Young Mahito is a child of war whose traumatic experiences include watching a hospital burn down with his mother inside, helplessly unable to save her. The main events of the film transpire a year or so later, as Mahito and his father move to the country to escape the dangers of the big city, and move in with Mahito's future stepmother and soon to be born sibling.

The first half of the film has a slower pace, depicting Mahito's first few weeks as he grapples with grief and internalized anger. However, when a mischievous gray heron appears (masterfully voiced by Robert Pattinson in the English dubbed version ‒ but I honestly thought it was Willem Dafoe), it's clear to Mahito this is not a normal or friendly bird, but a mildly terrifying messenger from another realm. The bird attempts to lure Mahito into a boarded up ancient tower, claiming it's a portal to another realm where his mother is alive and needs to be rescued. Only when his stepmother goes missing does Mahito follow the Heron into this tower, and is transported to a strange and magical world.

“The Boy and the Heron” speaks to me on a deeply personal level more than any other of Miyazaki's films. Ultimately Miyazaki creates little adventures for Mahito, some surreal and some life-affirming and beautiful, all opportunities for Mahito to learn about who he is and what kind of person he wants to become.

What's beautiful is the overall message Miyazaki makes, one that is very much tied into the original Japanese title of “How Do You Live?” The film explores the idea that your life experiences, however they make you feel, are okay.

You get to choose how you move forward, as long as you keep on living and creating.

Just keep on living.

‘Merry Little Batman’

Amazon Prime

Katie Wigglesworth

Katie Wigglesworth

‘Twas the night before Christmas,

when the Justice League rang,

Interrupting the plans

of single parent, Bruce Wayne.

He’d wanted his son

to have the best Christmas Eve,

But something wicked was stirring,

so Bat-Dad had to leave.

“Merry Little Batman,” a new animated holiday offering, has stolen my heart.

Following the birth of his son Damien, Batman takes a scrub brush to the streets of Gotham, which looks like a Hallmark card these days thanks to the exhaustive efforts of the city’s most high profile hover-parent.

It’s been eight years of relative peace and calm for the inhabitants of Wayne Manor, and Damien can’t wait to prove to his dad that he is totally ready to join in on the family business. When work calls Batman away on Christmas Eve and burglars break in, Damien thinks he’s got just the chance he’s been looking for. But his “Home Alone” antics have some disastrous consequences that make this a wild, treacherous night for the Waynes and Gotham itself.

The voice cast on the whole is excellent, with Yonas Kibeab and Luke Wilson in particular delivering earnest performances as the younger and elder Wayne respectively. David Hornsby is a fittingly chaotic and charismatic Joker. Vibrant and memorable, the animation pops with personality, blending just the right amount of nostalgic familiarity with distinctive and inspired iterations of classic series staples.

Frankly, it’s a great Christmas movie on top of being a fun, fresh addition to the vast anthology of stories about Gotham’s icon dark knight. A diabolically delightful romp that will charm both Batman fans and casual movie-goers alike, “Merry Little Batman” is clever and sweet without straying into a cloying, over-the-top confection of cuteness.

This one is a genuine treat to watch for any age, and a definite recommendation for anyone looking for a good movie to kick off the holiday season.