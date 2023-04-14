‘Air’

Alexa Chipman

Alexa Chipman

Do you need to be a “sneakerhead” to enjoy this new film about the creation of Nike’s famous Air Jordan shoes? As someone who came in knowing nothing about the story, I can answer with a resounding no.

I was mesmerized the entire time.

Directed by Ben Affleck, “Air” is an immersive plunge into the world of 1984, with neon running shorts, early computers and hairstyles that take an entire can of spray to achieve. Up in Beaverton, Oregon, Nike’s basketball shoe department is failing miserably, and the team huddles in a tiny office, lamenting which C-list players they might be able to recruit for endorsements.

Unwilling to accept another mediocre year, Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) decides it’s time to try something completely new — risking the entire endorsement budget on a single player. He picks 18-year-old Michael Jordan, who is known for his dislike of Nike. At first, even scheduling a meeting with the future superstar seems unachievable, but through plucky determination (and a lot of help), Vaccaro pulls it off, transforming Nike - and the way sports endorsements are negotiated - forever.

There is something warm and comforting about watching a story unfold when you already know the ending. I was able to relax and enjoy the wonderful character moments on screen.

Ben Affleck’s directing style reflects his trust in the talented ensemble (including himself as CEO Phil Knight). Rather than relying on razzle-dazzle effects, he frames each shot to best showcase the performances.

There are so many memorable interactions, particularly when Sonny first meets Deloris Jordan (Viola Davis), Michael’s mother, and they sit at a picnic table together, discussing the future. She is fiercely beautiful and protective, but is quickly impressed by how much respect the brash Nike team member has for her son.

What I most appreciated was the ebb-and-flow of tension within the story. It balances between intense confrontations, quiet reflection and of course humor. There were a few scenes when the audience was openly laughing, thanks to clever writing and well-timed line delivery.

This refreshingly unpretentious drama is heartwarming and entertaining.

I will never look at an Air Jordan the same way again.