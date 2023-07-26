Rivertown Reviews: ‘Barbenheimer’ rules

‘Oppenheimer’

In theaters

Katie Wigglesworth

Labeling “Oppenheimer” a mere “biopic” feels too simplistic to effectively encompass Christopher Nolan's ambitious character study of the eponymous “father of the atomic bomb.” Jaw-droppingly impressive, Nolan (“Memento,” “The Dark Knight,” “Interstellar”) crafts a dense, complex period piece that splits wide the nucleus of Oppenheimer's career, exploring a snarl of interconnected story-lines that knit together to form an evocative, visceral and disquieting tapestry of the impact the invention of the atomic bomb had on both the world and the man responsible for orchestrating its creation.

It's an incredible movie to experience, and despite clocking in at an eye-popping 180 minutes, “Oppenheimer” is tightly scripted and masterfully edited, managing to utilize nearly every second of screen time so effectively that a shorter cut seems incomprehensible.

It might just be Nolan's best movie to date, and it's certainly my favorite.

One of the most impressive aspects of “Oppenheimer” is Nolan's utilization of Randy Torres' evocative sound design. “Oppenheimer” is often a loud movie, but it's a tactfully executed style of loud that grips deep into your chest, triggering a primal response that disintegrates your sense of separation from the events on the screen. Paired with a gorgeous score from Ludwig Göransson and the magnificent cinematography of Hoyte Van Hoytema, Nolan's “Oppenheimer” is a sensory invasion, unafraid to delve into the more subjective aspects of Oppenheimer's specific perspective.

The acting is stellar across the board, and it's a massive ensemble practically bursting at the seams with talent. Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh are both fantastic as Oppenheimer's wife Kitty and former girlfriend Jean Tatlock, respectively, though I would have liked to see both their roles given a bit more attention. Naming every noteworthy performance would be a veritable laundry list, but some highlights are Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, David Krumholtz, Tom Conti and Benny Safdie, and that's a small fraction of lasting impressions in their supporting roles.

The gravitational well of the movie is anchored by Cillian Murphy (“28 Days Later,” “Peaky Blinders”), who is transcendent as Oppenheimer, delivering one of the best performances of his career. From his quiet, magnetic charisma to his impeccable physicality, Murphy resurrects and embodies multiple iterations of Oppenheimer across time. First, from his earlier academic youth as a man possessed by the frenetic, intrusive nature of his own intellectual curiosity, all the way through his transformation into a man plagued by a ceaseless, intrusive fear, haunted by the literal and theoretical ghosts of his greatest achievement.

As someone who has found most of Nolan's movies intriguing but uneven, “Oppenheimer” feels like the culmination of his career as an auteur. It's a fiercely impressive project, one that never loses it's footing, keeping me consistently riveted and increasingly on edge. I loved it, and I'm already planning to commit another three hours of my week to seeing it again.

While Oppenheimer will be good no matter when you see it, I recommend you don't wait for a streaming release to experience it for the first time. This is one of those movies where the theater experience really feels worth the trip.

[Photosensitivity Warning: If you're someone who deals with photosensitivity issues, like I do, be aware that “Oppenheimer” has a fair number of intense flashing light sequences. Thankfully, you can often feel when they're coming up and there isn't much strobing or violent color fluctuation, but if sudden bursts of bright light pose a problem for you, just be prepared.]

‘Barbie’

In theaters

Anderson Templeton

Let's talk about the Barbie movie.

Though not my first choice, I got the assignment of seeing “Barbie” – and I am so glad I did. “Barbie” is surprisingly thoughtful, hilarious and beautifully made, the perfect combination of everything that makes a movie great, plus a lot of pink.

A whole lot of pink.

Directed and co-written by the brilliant Greta Gerwig, “Barbie” takes place in kind of special parallel dimension called Barbie Land, full of every version of Barbie doll ever made. It looks exactly like a life-size version of all the various Barbie play-sets put together, and yes, the filmmakers actually built a bunch of human-sized Barbie dream houses, along with a beach (with huge plastic waves), and driveable cars that remarkably look like plastic toys.