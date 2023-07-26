Rivertown Reviews: ‘Barbenheimer’ rules

Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer,’ Gerwig’s ‘Barbie,’ are both expectation-defying masterpieces.|
KATIE WIGGLESWORTH AND ANDERSON TEMPLETON
July 26, 2023, 12:32PM

‘Oppenheimer’

In theaters

Katie Wigglesworth

Katie Wigglesworth
Katie Wigglesworth

Labeling “Oppenheimer” a mere “biopic” feels too simplistic to effectively encompass Christopher Nolan's ambitious character study of the eponymous “father of the atomic bomb.” Jaw-droppingly impressive, Nolan (“Memento,” “The Dark Knight,” “Interstellar”) crafts a dense, complex period piece that splits wide the nucleus of Oppenheimer's career, exploring a snarl of interconnected story-lines that knit together to form an evocative, visceral and disquieting tapestry of the impact the invention of the atomic bomb had on both the world and the man responsible for orchestrating its creation.

It's an incredible movie to experience, and despite clocking in at an eye-popping 180 minutes, “Oppenheimer” is tightly scripted and masterfully edited, managing to utilize nearly every second of screen time so effectively that a shorter cut seems incomprehensible.

It might just be Nolan's best movie to date, and it's certainly my favorite.

One of the most impressive aspects of “Oppenheimer” is Nolan's utilization of Randy Torres' evocative sound design. “Oppenheimer” is often a loud movie, but it's a tactfully executed style of loud that grips deep into your chest, triggering a primal response that disintegrates your sense of separation from the events on the screen. Paired with a gorgeous score from Ludwig Göransson and the magnificent cinematography of Hoyte Van Hoytema, Nolan's “Oppenheimer” is a sensory invasion, unafraid to delve into the more subjective aspects of Oppenheimer's specific perspective.

The acting is stellar across the board, and it's a massive ensemble practically bursting at the seams with talent. Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh are both fantastic as Oppenheimer's wife Kitty and former girlfriend Jean Tatlock, respectively, though I would have liked to see both their roles given a bit more attention. Naming every noteworthy performance would be a veritable laundry list, but some highlights are Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, David Krumholtz, Tom Conti and Benny Safdie, and that's a small fraction of lasting impressions in their supporting roles.

The gravitational well of the movie is anchored by Cillian Murphy (“28 Days Later,” “Peaky Blinders”), who is transcendent as Oppenheimer, delivering one of the best performances of his career. From his quiet, magnetic charisma to his impeccable physicality, Murphy resurrects and embodies multiple iterations of Oppenheimer across time. First, from his earlier academic youth as a man possessed by the frenetic, intrusive nature of his own intellectual curiosity, all the way through his transformation into a man plagued by a ceaseless, intrusive fear, haunted by the literal and theoretical ghosts of his greatest achievement.

As someone who has found most of Nolan's movies intriguing but uneven, “Oppenheimer” feels like the culmination of his career as an auteur. It's a fiercely impressive project, one that never loses it's footing, keeping me consistently riveted and increasingly on edge. I loved it, and I'm already planning to commit another three hours of my week to seeing it again.

While Oppenheimer will be good no matter when you see it, I recommend you don't wait for a streaming release to experience it for the first time. This is one of those movies where the theater experience really feels worth the trip.

[Photosensitivity Warning: If you're someone who deals with photosensitivity issues, like I do, be aware that “Oppenheimer” has a fair number of intense flashing light sequences. Thankfully, you can often feel when they're coming up and there isn't much strobing or violent color fluctuation, but if sudden bursts of bright light pose a problem for you, just be prepared.]

‘Barbie’

In theaters

Anderson Templeton

Anderson Templeton
Anderson Templeton

Let's talk about the Barbie movie.

Though not my first choice, I got the assignment of seeing “Barbie” – and I am so glad I did. “Barbie” is surprisingly thoughtful, hilarious and beautifully made, the perfect combination of everything that makes a movie great, plus a lot of pink.

A whole lot of pink.

Directed and co-written by the brilliant Greta Gerwig, “Barbie” takes place in kind of special parallel dimension called Barbie Land, full of every version of Barbie doll ever made. It looks exactly like a life-size version of all the various Barbie play-sets put together, and yes, the filmmakers actually built a bunch of human-sized Barbie dream houses, along with a beach (with huge plastic waves), and driveable cars that remarkably look like plastic toys.

The whole design is brilliant.

After an opening nod to the DDawn of Man scene from “2001 A Space Odyssey,” the film starts out feeling like some peppy, colorful, vapid children's movie following Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie, who thoroughly deserves an Oscar for this performance) as she goes about an average perfect day in the perfect female-run society of Barbie Land. It’s a world where all of the important jobs are held by women, and every night is girl's night. Life is perfect, except for all the poor Kens, who only feel complete when a Barbie is validating their existence.

The main Ken is played effortlessly by Ryan Gosling.

The conflict begins when Stereotypical Barbie starts having deep thoughts about death and mortality. So begins her journey to figure out what is causing these changes in her otherwise perfect life. She is counseled by Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon), a doll that has been played with way too hard in the real world, and yes, every living doll in Barbie Land has a plastic counterpart in the real world who is being played with by a real child.

Barbie's quest is to go to the real world, find her child, and figure out why the kid is using Barbie to work out thoughts of death and a fear of developing cellulite. Much like a toddler who doesn't want to be left behind, Ken tags along too. The rest of the film uses the various constructs created by the existence of Barbie dolls to explore what it truly means to be a woman in a patriarchal society, how toxic masculinity can become created, and what should an should not determine a woman's worth.

While the idea of a Barbie movie for adults might sound like the kind of one-note, single-gimmick comedy that only produces surface-level laughs, Gerwig commits heart and soul to this concept, and the result is something truly unique and deeply inspiring, giving a voice to all the women who struggle to live up to impossible expectations.

A side-note: “Barbie” is rated PG-13, and unless your toddler is really into discussing existentialism and the negative effects of the patriarchy, you may want your little ones to sit this one out.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.