Alexa Chipman

Chaotic lesbian vibes are off the charts with this raunchy road trip comedy.

It starts off harmless enough, with two friends embarking on a carefully low-key birding outing in Tallahassee. Their luck is severed when they accidentally rent a car that has a trunk filled with high-value goods being held for a trio of nefarious villains.

Oblivious to the danger, they embark on a leisurely wander down the highway (with a side-trip to make out with a sexy soccer team of course.)

We get to know Jamie (Margaret Qualley), the vivacious Texan who lives life to its fullest, insisting on a stop at every lesbian bar, and her gorgeous, but terrifying, cop ex-girlfriend, Sukie (Beanie Feldstein).

It was amusing to see an almost identical personality to myself on screen through Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan), who’s idea of a night on the town is staying in the hotel room reading a Henry James novel. I vividly remember being her age at a water park and sitting by the pool reading “War & Peace” instead of swimming.

Interspersed with zany action and steamy love scenes, director Ethan Coen adds 1960s inspired kaleidoscopes of melting colors which eventually tie into the plot, but at first are simply “what am I watching” trippy mini films within the movie.

The audience was laughing almost non-stop at the increasingly over-the-top raunchy jokes and hilarious “bad guys” who had a road trip of their own with quite serious discussions of proper decorum in social situations that had a fantastic payoff.

With guest appearances by actors like Matt Damon and sci-fi heartthrob Pedro Pascal, it is quite the star-studded adventure, enjoyable even if you are not a lesbian (but doubly so if you are.)

This may be a frivolous B-movie, but it is about time we got our slice of the genre.