Katie Wigglesworth

‘Scoop’

Netflix

In November of 2019, Emily Maitlis (Gillian Anderson) of Newsnight sat in Buckingham Palace across from Prince Andrew (Rufus Sewell) to discuss the allegations of his sexual misconduct and his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Directed by Philip Martin, “Scoop” pulls aside the gilded curtain in “Frost/Nixon” fashion to illuminate the inner workings of how this bizarre interview came to be.

On paper, this film should be a slam dunk success, with all the right elements to make for a fascinating retelling of a convoluted saga that is still unfolding years later. The movie itself is an interesting enough watch and decently paced, with screenwriters Geoff Bussetil and Peter Moffat choosing to weave the beats of the story around the involvement of booker Sam McAllister (Billie Piper), whose memoir “Scoops” played a significant role in the development of the movie.

Piper’s performance is excellent, but the script’s handling of her character falters from time to time, narrowing the focus too tightly and turning scenes that should be more central to the overarching story into moments of McAllister’s personal triumph.

Additionally, there’s a pervasive tension issue, particularly when it comes to the threat of going after someone with the privilege, means and protections of the British Royal Family. Martin attempts to evoke that carefully-constructed cloud of social dominance, primed to harshly and swiftly correct any toe out of line, but ultimately fails to get the right effect.

It’s a palpable atmosphere depicted better by movies like “Spencer,” where the omniscient and omnipresent pressure of the monarchy as a collective entity of austere influence is stitched tightly into every scene. “Scoop” does that, sort of, with characters remarking on any number of possible methods of censorship that could kill the story before it ever airs. But all of these potential obstacles stay firmly framed in the present, reflecting on what the Palace might do to keep Andrew discretions from being fully revealed in the here-and-now.

Not once does “Scoop” touch on the possible implications of the actions that may have already been taken to protect Andrew, and by extension the Royal family’s public image, for the previous several decades.

This isn’t to say the movie isn’t worth watching. It is. The sequences of both sides prepping their respective fighters for the showdown at Buckingham Palace are well executed and effectively edited, and the almost shot-for-shot reenactment of the pivotal interview showcases expert performances from Anderson and Sewell.

It’s the post-interview stretch that feels the most self congratulatory and anticlimactic, with the movie a bit too keen on the importance of its relatively hollow victory.

“Scoop” skims the surface but never takes the plunge into the murky depth.

The result is a fairly toothless dramatization that tells an interesting story with a phenomenal cast, even if it fumbles the true scope and potential of both.