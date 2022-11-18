‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

I am unashamed to admit that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” made me cry twice.

Chadwick Boseman’s 2020 death obviously shifted what Marvel’s “Black Panther” movies would be going forward, and though there were many debates among fans of the right way to handle it, I think director Ryan Coogler’s way — looking straight at it and dealing with the fallout — created a moving and interesting film in a way that didn’t feel like a cheap send off or a way to capitalize on the passing of such a beloved figure.

After the death of T’Challa — brother, son, king — in the opening scene of “Wakanda Forever,” all of the film’s characters are left to decide who they will be after losing their most important person. There is resolve, pain, and gratefulness, the whole spectrum of emotion that will be familiar to those who have lost a family member and are left with memories that alternately hurt and heal. There is also anger, from loss and from thwarted attempts at fixing things, mainly from Shuri (Letitia Wright), T’Challa’s sister and the movie’s protagonist.

Which leads me to the movie’s antagonist, who is somehow just as compelling, just as strong, and honestly, just as sort of right as Killmonger, Michael B. Jordan’s character in the 2018 film. Namor (Tenoch Huerta) is excellent, not so much a scene-stealer as a character and actor who enhances each scene he is in, drawing attention to Shuri’s pain and quiet (and then less quiet) strength or the resolve and majesty of Queen Romonda (Angela Basset).

Dear reader, I love him.

There are many highlights here, but I cannot NOT include Winston Duke’s M’Baku, whose expanded role in “Wakanda Forever” was pitch perfect, and the fact that the “Black Panther” movies continue to be the superhero movies with the most cultural and historical awareness, with the best villains, and the ones to always include strong, interesting, flawed women and let them shine.

Go see the movie, even if you were put off by seeing the trailer in front of every movie that ever existed for like six months.

Martin Mcdonaugh has long been one of my favorite storytellers, and in “The Banshees of Inishirin” he weaves a darkly comedic yet painfully poignant tale of a companionship on the crux of severance.

Pádraic Súilleabháin (Colin Farrell) and Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson) have been best friends for a long time. Presumably, their friendship has existed the entire time they’ve both been living on the small speck of rock known as Inisherin. One day, with no notice, Colm decides he no longer cares for Pádraic company and declares their friendship over. The two didn’t have a fight, no one drunkenly insulted anyone or had any kind of disagreeable interaction. Nor did they organically drift apart, their friendship eroding over time as other aspects of life overcame them, until an indifferent acquaintanceship is all that remains.

No, what happens between the two men feels more akin to a sudden divorce or a partnership being severed. An understandably confused and devastated Pádraic repeatedly attempts to mend their relationship, but Colm, wanting nothing more than to be left alone and growing increasingly frustrated by Pádraic’s persistence, gives a gruesome ultimatum that sparks unexpected a rapid escalation toward the climax of the film.

Gleeson and Ferrell are incredible. The pair, having previously worked on McDonough’s first film “In Bruges,” deliver powerful performances in “Banshees.” Kerry Conden, who plays Padraic’s brilliant but stifled sister Siobhan, is incandescent, leaving a lasting impression on every scene she touches. The cast is excellent across the board.

Set in 1923, the fictional island community of Inisherin is, socially speaking, suffocatingly small and deeply insular. The Irish Civil war is taking place on “The Mainland,” with the occasional bursts of gunfire and bombs filtering over from across the sea to punctuate the events of the story. The people of Inisherin feel far removed from the fighting despite being physically within earshot of the raging civil conflict of their country. Their own comings and goings take center focus, and with so few people in the populace, avoiding anyone for an extended period feels an exercise in futility and frustration.

The cinematography is breathtaking. Sweeping, lush landscapes highlight the raw beauty of the Irish countryside, while the crisp wide angles evoke the echoing vastness of space between the members of this fairly small community.

It was after seeing the movie that I realized there’s are parallel stories being told by McDonagh in “Banshees,” one interpersonal and one historical. The latter could be easily missed by people unfamiliar with the history of the Irish civil conflict, something I won’t pretend to have more than a passing understanding of. Colm and Pádraic’s relationship represents the cultural fragmentation of the Irish Civil War. Through their emotional struggle, McDonagh explores the impacts and escalation of violence on a much smaller scale.

McDonagh is a master of dialogue heavy drama balanced with the perfect amount of dark comedy. “The Banshees of Inisherin” is both deeply emotionally affecting and starkly funny, but the blend is not going to be palatable to everyone. If you’re expecting a heartwarming resolution or a pure thriller you will be sorely disappointed. The end, for me, was bitterly cathartic.

I loved it.

“Banshees” is a witty, earnest, melancholic fable of loneliness. It’s beautiful and disturbing and heartbreaking and funny all at once. Purposeful, passionately done, and powerfully emotional, “The Banshees of Inisherin” is a dark, beautiful work that will haunt me in all the most meaningful ways.