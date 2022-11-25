‘The Menu’

In theaters

Alexa Chipman

If I gave out annual movie awards, “The Menu” would be 2022’s best picture.

The trailer does not do this masterpiece justice. The film (by director Mark Mylod, of “Succession”) is a riveting mixture of a culinary show, a horror film, a cutting satire and a psychological thriller — a true masterclass in filmmaking.

A group of elite, wealthy patrons arrive at Hawthorne restaurant, set on an island that has been turned into a gastronomic paradise by celebrity chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). They expect an unforgettable evening, but this pampered group has no idea what truly awaits them.

Along for the ride is last minute addition Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy), invited by Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) who wants a beautiful companion for dinner, but he is only interested in the food, when it comes down to it. She begins to realize the danger, and is determined to escape, using a combination of plucky adventuring and deductive skills.

“The Menu” is an intricate puzzle, with subtle hints such as obscure references to Greek mythology and quick panning shots which become crucial later in the story. Pay close attention during the opening tour of Hawthorne. What we hear about the smokehouse might completely alter the final scene. (Did I gasp loudly in the theater when I put the pieces together of a possible interpretation? Yes, I admit it, but you will too!)

Not only is the setting and writing outstanding, but the acting is superb.

In a mesmerizing performance, Fiennes draws the audience into his character’s twisted world. I can understand how rage against the untouchably comfortable 1% could simmer into an overwhelming urge to lash out. Casting him opposite Taylor-Joy’s powerful stage presence was a stroke of genius. Their scenes together are absolute fire.

The film simultaneously celebrates a rich appreciation for gourmet culinary experiences while pointing out how stuffy and pretentious they can become, all while giving an unforgettable commentary on our society’s rigid class structure.

But wait, there’s more!

In addition, we have a tragically thought-provoking storyline showing how important simple joys are in life, and if we lose sight of them, our work becomes a loveless obsession. Director Mylod has crafted a complex work of art that I’ll be unpacking the meaning of for months to come. The pacing is almost a dance, with each act corresponding to a course on the menu.

Do not miss this magnificent film while it is still in theaters.

‘Disenchanted’

Disney+

Anderson Templeton

"Disenchanted," Disney's long-anticipated sequel to "Enchanted," has finally arrived after 15 years! Although "Disenchanted" has a different director than "Enchanted," you would never notice, as Adam Shankman “Hairspray,” “Rock of Ages,” “A Walk to Remember”) uses his musical-film expertise to execute a seemless transition, resulting in a film that has the same exact feel and style as the original.

Continuing several years after "Enchanted" left off, original stars Amy Adams (as former animated fairy-tale "princess" Giselle), and Patrick Dempsey (as New York attorney and husband Robert), decide to move out of the big city and to the suburban town of Monroeville with their new baby and now teenage daughter Morgan.

In a moment of desperation upon realizing there is no such thing as a happily ever after, Giselle wishes for a perfect fairy tale life. What she fails realize before she wishes is that, though her adopted daughter Morgan is technically her stepdaughter, she accidentally finds herself slowly turning into the fairytale trope of wicked stepmother, as her day-to-day reality begins to transform into fantasy. It's a really interesting concept, because so many families aren't "traditional" anymore, so "Disenchanted" really tackles the idea that unconditional love is absolutely not exclusive to biological parents.

I think it's really going to touch a lot of viewers out there. In addition to a meaningful message, this "curse" is highly entertaining as Amy Adams totally rocks flipping back and forth between sweet-and-innocent and evil-and-vain. It's one of the most enjoyable aspects of this film, simply because of how much fun Adams appears to be having.

The new antagonist and competitor to Giselle is Monroeville socialite (and eventual evil queen) Malvina Monroe, brilliantly portrayed by Maya Rudolph. I'm used to Rudolph playing SNL type bit comedic roles, but she holds her own as a full-on singing evil villain.

Overall, can I just say that it's ridiculous that "Disenchanted" is not on the big screen and just went straight to streaming on Disney+? This has all the high cinematic quality of a typical big screen Disney blockbuster, and I am shocked Disney is depriving fans and young kids of the chance to experience this in theaters.

So yes, if you're wondering if seeing "Disenchanted" is satisfying, and if you are a fan of the original, my answer is yes. Absolutely.