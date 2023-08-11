Shoppers strolling down the center aisle of the Tuesday farmers market may notice the distinctive fragrance first – the unforgettable aroma of fresh basil. Glancing to the east, they’ll notice a stand that’s a sea of green, with a bounty of neatly arranged lettuce, cucumber, zucchini, kale and broccoli on display.

Standing behind the fresh produce are three people. The tallest one, Mikel Edwards, is the proprietor of Rize Up Farm. You’ll recognize him by the warm smile and colorful tie-dyed shirt. His co-workers this summer are his sons – Israel, 9, and Arlo, 6. They too have eager, welcoming smiles that seem to say, “Come on over and get some of our greenery to enjoy at home.”

Mikel, 37, has been a west side farmer for probably 10 years, he said, but gardening and farming have been part of his world for most of his life.

“I was born in the Central Valley,” he explains. “My grandparents were gardeners and farmers.”

He appreciates helping the earth offer its bounty.

“I’m growing pure, unsprayed food,” he says. “And now that I have the boys, it’s food for them as well.”

He’s been a regular vendor at the Tuesday market for, he estimates, six years.

“At least six years,” he said with another smile. He enjoys the weekly interaction as he offers shoppers the opportunity to fill their bags and baskets with vegetables and greens, which he thinks of as “being able to put out the freshest produce for people. Most of it was harvested that morning, so it’s only an hour or two from cutting.”

He says lettuce may the favorite thing he grows. For one thing it’s popular.

“It’s my biggest seller,” he acknowledged.

Also, lettuce is adaptable and in Sonoma County’s temperate climate, he can grow it almost year round, around eight months.

The boys say they not only help their dad at the market, but on the farm as well. While they clearly have a good time being behind the counter and making change, both think their favorite part of working at the market is the food. Israel’s current top choice is the grilled cheese sandwiches offered by Joe Rueter, aka The Green Grocer. Arlo opts for the chicken tacos, as made by Caesar, the chicken guy.

Tasty treats aside, the boys take their job seriously. They’re not only polite and well-mannered, they know they’re there to work, and are conscientious and well-behaved.

When he’s not helping out, Arlo said he enjoys playing, both at the farm and on the soccer field. The thing he enjoys about working at the market is, “being able to sell people good food.”

Israel not only likes helping at the booth, he said, “I can work and I get paid,” something everyone can appreciate. He’s also interested in art. Currently he’s enjoying making recycled art, as it were, creating something interesting or beautiful from things other people might throw in the trash.

Both of them are also fond of skateboarding at the Phoenix Theater, plus enjoying camping and fishing with their dad.

In addition to farming, Mikel speaks of his fascination with the art of bonsai. He stumbled into it some years ago when he was working the Santa Rosa farmers market held in the Veterans Building parking lot.

“One day when I was there, the Sonoma County Bonsai Society was holding a big show inside,” he said. “I walked in and said, ‘I need to do this.’ I started going to meetings and for two years learned from my teacher, a bonsai master.” Now, he continued, “I have literally thousands of trees.”

What is it about bonsai that he finds so intriguing? For one thing, it’s the patience that it requires.

“Nowadays, people don’t seem to have that,” he said. He added that it takes time, skill and practice to learn the delicate, exacting art of miniaturizing, manipulating and shaping trees. In addition, he makes his own pots to hold his small creations because he says he doesn’t want to put something that carefully wrought into a plastic pot. It deserves the best home he can give it.

Sometimes, he said, he’ll bring a bonsai or two to display at the booth. His most prized bonsais were inherited, passed down through generations of other practitioners of the art.

“I have trees that are 100, 200 even 500 years old,” he said.

Think about that for a moment. One hundred years ago was 1923, the year Time magazine debuted, the year King Tut’s tomb was opened and insulin was first used to treat diabetes. Two hundred years was 1823. James Monroe was president and Beethoven completed his ninth symphony. And 500? Well, that was 1523. Henry VIII was king of England and Shakespeare would not be born for another 41 years.

Rize Up Farm is a study in contrasts: a place where you can get the freshest of produce while admiring the most venerable of tiny trees.