Smoke-tinged sunlight illuminated the ruins at Jack London State Historic Park last Friday night, creating an unearthly orange glow, but spirits were high from the assembled audience nonetheless. Couples paused for enthusiastic selfies with twinkling lights and vineyards as a backdrop, while local wineries lined up to pour their finest offerings.

Transcendence Theatre Company — celebrating its 10th season this year — has always captured a sense of party atmosphere, with its slogan (“Best Night Ever”) and vibrant onstage repertoire. Pre-show picnicking includes food trucks and wine tasting, with plenty of well-spaced and shaded tables.

The show itself carries the theme “Road Trip,” and artistically speaking, this may be the finest Broadway Under the Stars yet.

A smaller cast than usual (just 10 singers, all excellent) brings some welcome diversity to the proceedings, which begins with a full-cast recitation of a moving passage from poet Amanda Gorman’s “The Hills We Climb,” and includes a stirring “Credo” (“We pledge allegiance to radical love, a love that is built on integrity and the sacrifice of privilege ...”), created by the cast during rehearsals, and delivered powerfully in the show’s second act. Director-choreographer Jessica Lee Coffman incorporates some clever staging, including using office chairs decorated with license plates as stand-ins for cars, as the cast gallivants across the stage to toe-tapping music from across America.

Whether traveling along “Route 66” (getting our kicks with Bobby Troupe’s iconic song) aided by playful choreography and some flamboyant energy, or sitting around a quiet campfire in James Taylor’s “Carolina in My Mind,” the production is riveting. On opening night, to the haunting strains of “Georgia,” the sun slid behind the hills, birds circling overhead, replaced by colorful lights and silhouetted dancers on the stone walls.

Among the highlights of “Road Trip” is a strong sense of comedy. Squabbling siblings in the back of their parents’ car fight over a water bottle, Ken Bergmann on drums gets into the action as a tourist in New York, Meggie Cansler Ness is hilarious in “City Lights,” and the ensemble had the audience in stitches with a crowd-pleasing rendition of Disney’s “Gaston” (part of a trio of recognizable Mouse House songs offered as a trip to Disney World in Florida).

Breaking up the exuberant pacing are thoughtful songs showcasing the cast’s boundless talent. Belinda Allyn in “Reflection” drew rousing applause, “New York, New York” will give you chills with its uplifting beauty, and Nathan Andrew Riley’s gorgeous “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” is magnificent in its melancholy nostalgia.

The stage itself is set up in an unusual manner. Rather than the musicians set to one side, with a large space for dancing, they are front and center on the platform. Because the band is closely integrated, there is a better sense of camaraderie than in some past Transcendence shows. Guitarist Isaac Carter and bass player Lynn Keller join right in with the other performers, cheered on by dancers gathered around. The music and sense of community become the focus in a captivating fusion.

“This sounds spectacular,” you might be thinking, but is it safe to attend a live performance with such a large crowd, even when outdoors? Honestly, I suspected there might be concerns when I received a notification that social distancing would not be practiced at the event beyond what is mandated by Sonoma County health officials. But I did not expect to see the same level of cramped quarters he used to have before the pandemic. It’s fine not to maintain six-feet between everyone, but is it too much to ask for 6 inches, or perhaps 2 inches at least between the seats? Audiences (on opening weekend anyway) were shoved together like sardines.

So if you are not comfortable sharing contact with strangers, this might not be the right production to attend, or you might want to ask the box office to be seated in one of the “socially distanced” areas to the side (though don’t be surprised if you are suddenly joined by others escaping the sardine can during the intermission). As for masks, the were worn fairly religiously by the staff and ushers, though not so much by the audience members, who are encouraged but not required to mask up.

With all of that in mind, this is still a memorable show with an outstanding theme. If you are looking for outdoor theater, well-performed with a generous helping of inspiration and sentimentality, Transcendence Theatre’s “Road Trip!” is the place to be.