Renowned local chef Roberth Sundell, who with his wife Andrea runs the ever-popular Stockhome in Petaluma, has cooked for some of Sweden’s brightest lights during his career. On Tuesday, that included cooking for – and shaking hands with – a real-life Swedish princess.

“Roberth is trying to keep it together but let’s be honest, he was so starstruck meeting Princess Victoria, the Crown Princess of Sweden,” read a Thursday post on Stockhome’s Facebook page.

The Tuesday, Feb. 20 encounter was in San Francisco as the Swedish royal family arrived to commemorate the opening of a new consul office.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, an entourage including the princess, the Swedish ambassador to the U.S., the U.S. ambassador to Sweden, and the princess’ husband Prince Daniel arrived that day for a reception “held appropriately in the International Room.”

Sundell prepared the food for that reception, and “It was a childhood dream coming true for Chef Sundell to cook for this special event,” the restaurant posted Wednesday.

According to the Chronicle, “Princess Victoria is the heir apparent as the eldest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf. If she succeeds her father to the throne, she will be the fourth Queen of Sweden and the first since 1720.” Who knew!

This week’s visit was also “the first official representation of (Sweden) in California in 17 years,” the Chronicle wrote.

It may have been a childhood dream come true, but this wasn’t the first time Sundell has cooked for royalty. According to a write-up on Sundell in The Press Democrat’s North Coast Food and Wine Festival website, “Roberth began his professional cooking career at the National Museum of Stockholm under Master Chef Orjan Klein from Restaurant KB, the first Michelin-starred restaurant in Stockholm. While at the museum, he cooked for the Swedish royal family and for a Nobel Peace Prize dinner.”

Sundell later moved to Britain “to work as Chef de Partie at Bailey’s, one of London’s oldest hotels. During his tenure, he cooked for Prince Charles at Wimbledon Club.”

All of which means that Petalumans have an easy way to feel like royalty: tuck into a plate of meatballs and mashed potatoes at the Sundells’ homey restaurant on Western Avenue.