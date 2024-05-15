When : Through June 22. Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

What : The ‘Art of Materials’ exhibit and ‘Tools as Art’ Exhibit

The memorably impressive “Art of Materials” exhibit, a new show at the Petaluma Arts Center, brings together 13 artists who prefer working with other media to painting on canvas — metals, cement, clay, fabric, industrial felt, cork, wood, rock and so on. The show explores two questions: Why does an artist choose a particular material? And how does the choice reflect what they want to say?

This is the realm where art meets the blue-collar world of physical labor, the kind you need tools for (and often gloves: see sidebar on The Glove Project). Appropriately, an adjoining exhibit in the center’s North Gallery, “Tools as Art,” features art about tools. While the main show is curated by Lisa Lightman and Vicky Kumpfer, the Tools show is curated by Petaluma artist Cat Alden, who also has a piece in the exhibit.

A major theme of the show is the recycling of cast-off materials. Jann Nunn’s contributions include two huge hanging spirals made from hand-cut archival microprint, an obsolete technology. A professor emeritus of sculpture at Sonoma State, Nunn rescued the material from the landfill. Dunn also exhibits two enormous streams of “chianti” pouring out of the wall. They are made of steel, wine corks and pigment.

Local artist Brooke Holve cuts up book remnants — covers, boards, cloth — to create intricate sculptures that evoke the changing and precarious role of the book today.

San Francisco artist Rachel Leibman uses discarded, rusted piano wire, bent by time into arcs, to create a large abstract wall hanging.

Penngrove artist Susan Wolsborn plumbs the hidden soul of cement, creating seven small, sensuous objects inspired by her thoughts on rifle-range targets, with their concentric rings. For her, concrete suggests safety, such as the barriers on highway work, while rifle targets are more ambivalent.

“I became enamored of the beauty of concrete,” she said.

For creative use of materials, Bebe Kuhr is a standout. To represent the earth with its seven continents, she used a technique from Japan, stone-weaving, to wrap seven ostrich-egg-sized stones with cane, then cradled each in a desiccated half of a coconut. Displayed on a mirror so you can see the underside of the coconuts, the net effect is striking.

After many years of drawing, Mari Andrews switched to materials to create whimsical, three-dimensional works.

“It’s more fun,” she said. “The material itself tells me what its limits are.”

Andrews ranges far and wide for her materials, ordering clear mica from Ukraine and black mica from Canada. In her Emeryville studio she has many jars of dirt from all over the nation. Her piece “Wild Hair,” made of rusted steel wire, is funny.

“I have a rust farm in my studio,” she said.

To celebrate the grain, color and texture of wood, Jonah Ward uses molten glass to burn vine designs onto large slabs of black oak, canary and fir.

The “Tools as Art” exhibition was Alden’s idea. She had pitched it to the center several years earlier. As the curators for the main show planned their exhibit, they remembered Alden and invited her into the show.

A first-time curator, Alden called for help from East Coast artist friends. Many of the loaned pieces arrived only two days before opening.

Included in the Tools exhibit is the thought-provoking piece “Words Have Weight,” in which artist Kate Dodd created an anvil out of strips of text from a children’s encyclopedia.

A steel-and-paint piece by sculptor David Duskin, “Ballpeen Dialogue,” uses hammer heads to humorous effect.

In “Device for Spitting Particles,” Charles Stinson unites man and nature by combining home-grown bamboo and a discarded mattock. He had hoped to exhibit a 12-foot pitchfork with a sprouting bamboo handle but it was considered too large for the show.

Three large, black-and-white photos by Bill Westheimer of weathered hands holding much-used tools capture the spirit of the show — art as physical work.

A panel discussion on the Art of Materials show will be held on Sunday, June 9, from 1-2:30 p.m. at the center, with six of the artists participating.