Romance in a pandemic?

Let’s face it.

This is going to be a Valentine’s Day with certain challenges.

Since all of this pandemic stuff kicked in around here in March, Valentine’s Day of 2020 was more-or-less the last normal holiday we had. Of course, now that we’re coming up on the one-year-anniversary of our first shelter-at-home order, we’ve had a little practice with making the best of a difficult situation, so we got to wondering: “What are Petalumans cooking up for Valentine’s Day 2021?”

How are they planning to adapt to closed restaurant interiors, shuttered theaters and other obstacles to a romantic evening? How do you make a Zoom date sexy? Are chocolates and flowers and champagne going to be a bigger thing than usual this year, or will staying-at-home inspire other innovations? Is anyone going to write “I’m masking you to be my Valentine?” (Go ahead, feel free to use that).

We certainly don’t want to blow anyone’s surprise, but if you too have been thinking about this, and you’ve developed some super-romantic way to tell your loved one they are your Pandemic Valentine, please drop a few lines telling us what you are planning to do this February 14. Please send us your thoughts by February 5 to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.