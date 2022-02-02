Ross Parkerson turns 90

Ross Parkerson, former resident of Petaluma and an accomplished artist known for his drawings of historical buildings around town, turns 90 years old today, February 1, 2022. Parkerson and his wife Margaret, moved to Corvallis several years ago to be closer to family, and according to longtime Petaluma resident Janet Gracyk, who has remained in touch with the Parkersons, they are doing well, and Ross has been looking forward to celebrating his milestone birthday with family and friends.

Margaret's son and daughter-in-law, who live in Corvallis, are helping out and frequently visit Ross and Margaret, who are now residents of senior living facility there in town.

Many will remember Ross for his numerous years of public services locally, as a volunteer for several local organizations, as a longtime Santa Rosa city planner and interim Petaluma City Council member, as a member of the Petaluma School Board — and of course for his wonderful drawings.

Using old school pen-and-ink, Parkerson carved out a very specific specialty for his art: exclusively drawing the exteriors of historic buildings and notable residences throughout Sonoma County. The exquisitely detailed black-and-white art pieces are not hard to find around town, as framed heirlooms in many of the same houses they depict, on postcards and stationery, and at a certain point, the museum sold a Ross Parkerson blanket. A certified collectors’ item, it featured detailed reproductions of his drawings of local Petaluma Heritage Homes. One of his drawings was even used in official city documents, among them the Petaluma Planning Department’s 1999 Historic Commercial District Design Guidelines.

For his many contributions to the town, in 1997 Parkerson was awarded the designation of Petaluma Good Egg. Also named a lifetime member of Petaluma Museum Association, Parkerson was also famous for the elaborate Butter & Egg Day parties he and Margaret would throw in their Edenic backyard garden near Petaluma High School. One of the highlights would be touring the house, and persuing his latest works of architectural portraiture.

Happy birthday Ross. Petaluma misses you.