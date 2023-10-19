Rotary Clubs seeking families for Youth Exchange Program

Petaluma’s three Rotary clubs are jointly looking for local families willing to open their doors to an English-speaking international student for part of the 2023/2024 academic year. Through the Rotary Youth Exchange program, the local clubs are hosting a young man from Finland for a year’s study at Petaluma High School.

“Rotary counselors give excellent support to our students and their host families, providing a wonderful experience for all concerned,” said Petaluma Valley Rotarian Paulie Johns. “You needn’t be a Rotarian or have a high school student in your family to be a good host candidate. In the past, Rotary Youth Exchange hosts have included single-parent families, empty-nesters and families with young children.”

The visiting student will spend roughly 11 months in Petaluma. Each host family will provide a home to the student for two to four months. Host family members are interviewed and vetted by club members. All hosts must reside within the Petaluma area and have a spare bedroom to accommodate the student. The exchange student could also share a room with a child of the same gender.

The club provides exchange students with an allowance and provides transportation to district-wide youth exchange weekend events.

Petaluma area residents interested in hosting should contact Rotarian Paulie Johns at counselor@ye5130.org. More information about Rotary Youth Exchange can be found at ye5130.org.