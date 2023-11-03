Roy’s Chicago Dogs co-owner hints at expanded hours

Jesse Lane, a member of the Petaluma Foodies Facebook group, posted recently, “I wish Roy’s Chicago Dogs was open later and more often.” The responses were great, from “They sure are delicious” to “Best ribs around” to “Watching Chris work behind the counter is similar to watching a symphony conductor!”

The “Chris” in question is co-owner and chef Chris Caudill, who gave the best response of all:

“Hello, this Chris from Roy’s. Thank you for loving Roy’s! We love our customers. We started as a lunch counter open six days a week closing at 4 p.m. During Covid, like a lot of restaurants, we took a pretty big hit. We decided to change our hours to be open later and added BBQ three days a week. Since we are a small family-run business, we also have other jobs to help make ends meet. Being closed Tuesday and Wednesday allows this. We extended our hours on Thursday, Friday and Saturday until 6:30 p.m. and this seems to work well for our family and allows us to stay open. Good news, we are considering staying open later on Friday and Saturday!”

Caudill’s reply not only exemplifies what a positive and connected food community we have here in Petaluma, but helps to give diners a little insight into what it really takes to run a restaurant – even a popular one like Roy’s Chicago Dogs & BBQ at the Yard, which is located at 84 Corona Rd. and is currently open (according to Yelp) on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 6:30 p.m.