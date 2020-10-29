Run

(JUDGE’S CHOICE: “This had me walking in the shoes of the main character and seeing the horror through her eyes,” says Mitchell Altieri.)

A cold wind rushes down the narrow street sending leaves skittering across cobblestones. A cat sits in a doorway meowing. I bend down to pet it. A tendril of dark hair escapes my headdress to fly in the wind.

I look up as the church bells echo across the hills and sigh. I’m late. Again.

Wanting to avoid a reprimand from the abbess, I decide to take a shortcut across the graveyard. I enjoy the peace among the graves. I’ve never been afraid here. I turn and walk under the stone arch and through the Gothic iron gates.

The trees are bare. Their finger-y branches grab at my hands as I walk past them. My boots make no sound on the soft ground. The wind whispers, “In the light of day, faith blooms. In the dark of night, fear takes root.”

I pull my cloak closer and walk faster.

Clouds swirl above, blocking the late afternoon sun, casting deep shadows on gravestones and trees. I turn at the creaking sound of the iron gates closing.

A demon lurks by the gates, tall as a man with bat-like ears and glowing eyes. It turns and I see its long tail and claw shaped fingers in silhouette.

“Run,” it says softly. “Run!”

I run, tripping over rocks and tree roots. Blood drips from my scraped knees. My ankle shoots pain with each step. My breath comes in ragged gulps when I remember to breathe. Drips of fog bead on my cloak. I shiver, not from cold, but from terror. I know in my heart that what chases me is evil. My hand is cold and stiff as I reach up to grasp the cross I wear around my neck.

I burst out of the graveyard and see a square white building lit by an unearthly glow. Its dark peaked roof holds a symbol, but I can’t make out the shape. I’ve walked here many times, but I’ve never seen this building. It looks like a church. Surely it will offer safety from whatever is chasing me.

The footsteps padding behind me creep closer.

I sprint towards the doors of the glowing building, my feet slipping and leaving wet tracks in the meadow. My heart pounds in my chest. Frantic, I push against the thick wooden doors, but they won’t budge.

“Who locks the doors of a church?” I wonder.

Pounding on the doors, I scream, “Open the doors. Let me in!”

I hear a low growl and whirl around to face my pursuer, my back pressed against the doors. Its mouth is open revealing pointed fangs, its fetid breath steaming, saliva dripping in anticipation of tasting my blood.

I close my eyes and wait for death … and fall backward in a heap onto the floor as the doors are flung open.

Black candles sit on a stone altar.

This is no church.

“Back off,” the demon hisses.

“This one is mine.”

— By Kathy Guthormsen

Something ancient has come in from the trees. What does it want?

(RUNNER UP: “I enjoyed the mash-up of monster story and family/lost traditions,” says Altieri. “In a lot of ways they are the same.”)

Thump thump thump. My heart hammered in my ears. The chill in the air stabbed into my lungs. I never in a million years could have predicted I would die crouched behind an ancient pine tree next to my Grandma’s house.

The creature was close.

She died last week, my Grandma. I think a piece of me died along with her.

It showed up three nights ago while I was going through a decaying box of her antique dishes. That’s when I heard it. A growl from outside.

The entire house vibrated. The growl got louder.

CRASH!

The teacup I had in my hand dropped and shattered. I winced and backed away, aware of the porcelain shards slicing into my numb feet. That’s when the banging began. Someone or some … thing ... was trying to get in. I collapsed to the floor and gathered myself into a protective ball. I closed my eyes and tried to wish the monster away. Wish the grief away.

Eventually the violent noise stopped.

But it returned the next night ... and the night after.

On the fourth night, my desperate hands searched another box. Looking through Grandma’s cupboards for the thing I knew would make the noise stop. As I searched, my thoughts drifted to the forest beyond the house. I used to play amongst those trees as a child. The wind whispered through the giants. Their pine needles told cautionary stories. Once the dark began to permeate, that was always my cue to run home. The trees couldn’t hide me from what came out of the dark.

My fingers found what they sought — the raised lines of occult engravings. I pulled the plate out and cradled it in my hands. I scrambled to the kitchen and threw things onto the plate. Gummy bears, a leftover sandwich ... a brown banana.

I brought the plate outside, behind the house, into the dark, and set it down. Just as I’d watched my Grandma do night after night, so long ago. The pine needles crunched as the weight of the plate transferred to them. I backed away towards the house.

A branch snapped under my foot.

I froze.

I heard the growl from the forest. I leaped behind the nearest tree. The growling was suddenly in my space and I felt the creature near. I crouched; paralyzed.

Beyond, I spied the dark form of the creature as it sniffed the air. It moved to the plate and devoured its contents. As it slunk away, it paused at the gate entrance, framed by moonlight. It looked back at me with glowing red orbs. The towering, dark figure had gangly long fingers and sharp ears. Its breath huffed a cloud of vapor as it disappeared into the night.

I gulped a sigh of relief.

Life trudged on. Some days felt better than others.

The creature never bothered me again.

But I always felt it amongst the trees nearby … sensed the threat of its red eyes — as I collected the empty plate each night.

— By Jen Kelly