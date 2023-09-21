‘Sailing Intermezzo’: From Petaluma to Long Island and beyond

The joys and challenges of long-distance sailing ‒ and the mental-health benefits thereof ‒ are thoroughly charted in the new memoir “Sailing Intermezzo: The Voyage,” by Penngrove writer Stephen Cox. Self-published this year, the book chronicles a nearly four-year, stop-and-start journey aboard Intermezzo, a Leopard 39 catamaran.

Cox and a sailing partner and love interest identified only as Renée launched from the Petaluma Turning Basin in October 2015, docking in Long Island, New York, in August 2019. A steadfast blogger and journal writer, Cox kept a daily record of the adventure.

“I thought the voyage would last about two years, just a break,” Cox said. “That’s why I named the boat Intermezzo.”

At the request of his mother, the retired engineering executive printed out the entire blog for her. Sensing the birth of a book, he next converted it to printable form, and divided it into 22 chapters, largely unedited. Finally, drawing on his introspective journal, he wrote a preface or summary for each chapter, “to add more personal perspective to the story,” he wrote in the introduction.

The result is a 500-page account of sailing down to the Panama Canal, then up the East Coast to New York, with various layovers, summer pauses and hurricane-avoidance interludes. Despite the conventional wisdom that a writer should cut and rewrite the first draft, he chose to keep most of it.

“I wanted to preserve the day-to-day flow of the experience,” Cox said. “For better or worse, there’s not much between what you read and how I express my original thoughts.”

The book is filled with details about sailing, the ocean, and Mexican and Central American coastal life. Overflowing with sailing detailed anecdotes, the book recounts such episodes as the night off Catalina Island that Intermezzo’s radar showed a large ship bearing down on them.

“I was getting a little tense and thought about warning them over the radio that if they continued their hostile actions, I would be forced to open fire on them, but thought that perhaps a warship would not appreciate my sense of humor and held off,” he wrote.

Those with little interest in sailing but plenty in psychology may find a certain fascination in the author’s struggle to balance his love for two women.

After a 26-year career in engineering, the long-divorced sailor planned the voyage with Renée, a friend he had made in an MBA program. Shortly before setting sail, Cox fell in love with a woman identified only as Stephanie.

“My love for Renée hadn’t diminished,” he wrote. “I told Renée about Stephanie and, despite feeling hurt and unhappy, she accepted things as they were and was willing to let them unfold as they would.”

From the preface to Chapter 5, “The Pacific Coast of Mexico,” Cox writes, “I was really struggling with my life. I loved two women, Renée, with me on the boat, and Stephanie, far away on land … Discomfort with myself was ever-present, sometimes intensifying to self-loathing … I often took out my frustration on Renée, being impatient with her and lashing out verbally on minor issues … What I experienced outside and blogged about was exciting, fun … What I experienced inside and kept to myself was mostly terrible.”

The vacillation between Renée and Stephanie continued throughout most of the voyage. In candid, often painful detail Cox recorded his lessons in love.

“What the voyage taught me about love is that honesty is essential,” he said. In hindsight, Cox likens the voyage to a meditation retreat. “It was a way of being that kept me in the present without all the distractions of being on land.”

Of the many exotic places he and Renée visited, the Sea of Cortez ‒ also known as the Gulf of California ‒ particularly was special. While sailing there, Cox read John Steinbeck’s 1940 journal “The Log from the Sea of Cortez,” which enhanced the experience.

From Chapter 13, “Return to the Sea of Cortez,” he writes, “The first night sailing was glorious, the sky lit by a bright half-moon, shimmers of its pure bright light on the ocean’s surface … When the moon set, the sky turned into a brilliant tapestry of millions of stars and the sea turned totally black, the perfect background for the sparkling bioluminescent creatures excited by our wake and the white torpedo streaks from dolphins racing alongside and playing with each other at the bows.”

Thanks to the voyage, Cox gained a much deeper appreciation for the culture and people of Mexico.

“The great thing about Mexico is that if you ask, people go out of their way to help,” he said.

Cox feels the blogging helped him become a better writer. However, the decision to publish was difficult, primarily because of concerns for the privacy of the two women he writes about.

Aware of the irony of outwardly living the American Dream á la Jimmy Buffett while suffering internally, Cox wrote in the introduction, “I’m not sure what to make of this book. For me, it is a story about a journey that was very significant, a revelation of deeply personal experiences and feelings, and a chronicle of personal growth and maturation.

“Yet I have the humility to also realize that it’s not that big a deal,” he continued. “It’s just a story about sailing a boat and of a privileged man’s woeful struggles with love. I can read it either way.”

Retiring from the structured world of business while in the prime of life, Cox has learned what such a radical change can do to a person.

“Complete freedom sounds good but can be overwhelming,” he said. “It can put you adrift.”

Cox now does part-time business consulting. He is also planning to retrofit the 10-year-old Intermezzo, preparatory to returning to the Sea of Cortez.

"Sailing Intermezzo: The Voyage,“ is available at store.bookbaby.com/book/sailing-intermezzo. A Kindle version is available on Amazon.