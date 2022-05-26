Salute to ‘American Graffiti’ draws crowds to downtown Petaluma

Dragons. From a distance, that’s what the loudly roaring engines of 100 classic cars sounds like. It’s as if a flock of fire-breathing reptiles were soaring down the streets of Petaluma instead of what it really is, a long line of cruising vehicles, gleaming in the afternoon sun, showing off as they roll along — and roar with exhaust-powered automotive glee — all in tribute to one of the greatest car movies of all time, George Lucas’ 1973 comedy-drama “American Graffiti.”

Filmed, in part, here in Petaluma in 1972 — making this the 50th anniversary of the time Lucas, Richard Dreyfus, Harrison Ford, Ron Howard, Mackenzie Phillips, Candy Clark and more took over the streets to make the movie that would become a major hit and cultural touchstone — “American Graffiti” inspires more than just love from its fans. It’s a kind of nostalgic obsession, and this, more than anything, is what inspires this annual exhibition of cinematic, car-themed exuberance.

The highlight of the whole weekend — the first Tribute to ”American Graffiti“ since 2019, after which the pandemic made such large-scale gatherings impossible — was Saturday’s day-long car show, which closed down numerous downtown streets and transformed them into one massive open-air museum of classic cars. The cars on display ran the gamut, the full spectrum of vehicular types, models and levels of interior and exterior paint condition, from the dull and dented, rust-speckled, cream-colored 1963 Chevrolet C10 pickup parked on Petaluma Boulevard to the shiny and meticulous, pink and white, 1956 Plymouth Belvedere parked four cars down.

As a series of rock ‘n roll bands played era-appropriate music from the stage near the Great Petaluma Mill, pedestrians happily ricocheted from car to car like slow-moving metal orbs in a pinball machine. Spontaneous twisting and shouting was seen to break out on the sun-warmed asphalt from time to time.

And then, at 3 p.m., when the proud owners of those vehicles packed up their umbrellas and chairs and coolers, and climbed behind the wheels of all those cars, that’s when the noisy part of the festivities began. Following a well-organized route, the cars moved out, one by one, into an enormous, semi-circular cruise of Petaluma streets, as cheering onlookers gathered behind barriers to watch the roaring, rumbling, gas-guzzling machines take to the road.

It really did sound like dragons.

Very happy dragons, competing with one another to see which one could roar the loudest.

Apparently, all of them won.