For families still looking to lock in summer camp reservations for their kids, a cool-sounding theater camp has just been announced.

Petaluma’s Sandcastle Theater Company will be offering a Summer Drama Camp, with weekly sessions running from Jul1 to August 2.

The camp will take place at Grand Central (226 Weller St.), the riverside cafe and event space co-owned by theater professional Natalie Mitchell Vinueza.

“Led by Sandcastle’s team of professional teaching artists and local guest artists,” states a medial release distributed last week, “kids will play games, learn theater skills, and get creative with the theme of the week, from improvisation to design, play-writing and acting.”

Participants can register for their favorite themes, or all of them.

The camp will run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and because the series begins with a short week - closed on July 4 and 5 - the first session will be only three days.

Cost is $200 for the first session, and $500 a week for sessions two through five. Flexible pricing plans are available.

Signups are now being accepted at sandcastletheaterco.org.