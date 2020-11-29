Santa on the River

Petaluma real estate broker, heavy metal guitarist and photographer Dan Kabanuck was out near the Petaluma River on Saturday, testing out his new 85MM 1.4 camera, when “by accident” he stumbled upon the perfect photo opp. There before him was Mister Christmas himself — Santa Claus and the missus, on board a tugboat, doing a nautical tour of the freshly-dredged turning basin to the delight of hundreds of (mostly) socially distanced, (mostly) mask-wearing Santa fans.

Kabanuck thought other Petalumans might enjoy some of the pictures he took of the big man, so he sent them to the Argus-Courier, with permission to share. Thanks, Dan. And happy holidays!