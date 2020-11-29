Subscribe

Santa on the River

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 29, 2020, 2:27PM
Updated 5 hours ago

Petaluma real estate broker, heavy metal guitarist and photographer Dan Kabanuck was out near the Petaluma River on Saturday, testing out his new 85MM 1.4 camera, when “by accident” he stumbled upon the perfect photo opp. There before him was Mister Christmas himself — Santa Claus and the missus, on board a tugboat, doing a nautical tour of the freshly-dredged turning basin to the delight of hundreds of (mostly) socially distanced, (mostly) mask-wearing Santa fans.

Kabanuck thought other Petalumans might enjoy some of the pictures he took of the big man, so he sent them to the Argus-Courier, with permission to share. Thanks, Dan. And happy holidays!

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine