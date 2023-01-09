Santa Rosa comic store opening second location in downtown Petaluma

Downtown Santa Rosa’s second-hand comic book and toy shop, The Batcave is expanding next year, opening a second location in Petaluma.

Ivy’s Hideout will open in the former location of Brian’s Comics at 1 4th St., in Petaluma. A post on the Facebook page for the new comic book store indicates its doors will open in March.

Ivy’s Hideout will be in the space that currently houses Brian’s Comics, which closed on Dec. 18.

Mike Holbrook, the owner of The Batcave, said the new location’s name is inspired by Poison Ivy, which is the favorite character of the store’s future owner, Amanda Barlow.

Holbrook said plans to open a second location had been in talks for a while and after discussing it with the former owner of Brian’s Comics, they knew this location would be the best spot for a second store.

“(The location) generationally has been known as a comic book store, so we figured since there is no other (similar store) in Petaluma, it would be good to keep one there,” Holbrook said.

“We have a lot of regulars that live in Petaluma, so they’re stoked to be able to not have to drive this far (to Santa Rosa).”

Holbrook said Ivy’s Hideout will have a fresh, new inventory with different items than The Batcave’s inventory. He said the two businesses are the only North Bay stores to sell Hot Toys Sideshow Products, a high-end action figure brand.

Ivy’s Hideout will also sell Funko Pop collectible figures, secondhand comics and other toys.

The space is much smaller than The Batcave. The new store’s interior design will be created by Petaluma-based prop maker Shawn Thorsson of Thorsson & Associates Workshop.

Thorsson & Associates is the same company that designed the play area inside Fundemonium in Rohnert Park.

Amanda Barlow is a good friend of Holbrook’s and helps to run and manage The Batcave. She’ll be at Ivy’s Hideout most frequently when the space opens, but will continue to help at The Batcave from time to time.

“I feel very fortunate that we’re being able to open a second location,” she said. “I’m looking forward to getting to meet everybody that works down there (in Petaluma) and making friends.”