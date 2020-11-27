Santa’s happy holiday sail-by ... and more

The Argus-Courier will be letting our readers know about as many holiday events (virtual or in-person) as we can. Please let us know about any event coming up now through New Year’s, and please include pertinent details. And give us at least a couple of weeks advance notice. Send information to Community Editor David Templeton (david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

In spite of the pandemic that has shut down local activities for months, there are still plenty of things to look forward to as the holiday season begins to show its shiny, twinkle-lit face around Petaluma. Some events are happening as early as this weekend. Here are a few entertaining examples of socially-distanced, COVID-aware activities planned for this holiday season in Petaluma — and all over the web.

PETALUMA TURKEY TROT AND FOOD DRIVE (Thursday, Nov. 26 - Sunday, Nov. 29) - Considered by many to be the holiday kick-off activity of the season, the annual Turkey Trot and Food Drive is going to race ahead into its 14th year, though with a decidedly 2020 spin. Instead of running together from a specific starting line to a designated finish line, participants are going to be choosing their own routes, either 5k or 10k distances. “It’s going to be a virtual run,” says Mary Dooley with MAD Architecture, which has been the sponsor of the event consistently, asking only for donations of food to the Redwood Food Bank as entry fee, “and so the time frame will be from Thanksgiving day to Sunday. And the course it’s anywhere!” Details on how to participate available with online registration, madarc.com/turkey-trot-2020.

SANTA’S RIVERBOAT CRUISE: (Saturday, Nov. 28, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m) - Once upon a time (last year, to be precise, and for many, many years before that), Mr. and Mrs. Claus looked forward to visiting Petaluma just after Thanksgiving, sailing up the river and getting hundreds of hugs from local kids when they disembarked. But the jolly Clauses know that everyone else’s health and safety are too important to risk making anyone sick, so this year, they’ve done some old-fashioned North Pole brainstorming (like snow-storming only not so cold, and when its over you’ve got an idea instead of a road needing a snowplow). What they’ve decided to do is to go ahead and visit Petaluma, but instead of getting off the boat, they stay aboard and take a longer, more leisurely cruise up the river. On Saturday, Nov. 28, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., families are invited find a spot along the waterway — socially distanced from people in other households, with masks in place — and wave to Santa and Mrs. Claus as they sail by. The cruise will begin at 11 a.m. at Lind Marine, on D Street, from which the holiday tugboat will head south, passing the Sheraton Hotel on its way to Shollenberger Park at about 11:30 a.m. Then they’ll make a big watery U-turn and head north back up the river to the Turning Basin, arriving about noon. After a couple of victory loops around the Basin, and a happy “Ho ho ho!” from Claus and company, they’ll say goodbye - though there are rumors they might make one or two surprise appearances somewhere downtown before heading back to the North Pole. Also, Santa’s planning special story-time events on streaming video after Dec. 1, view-able at VisitPetaluma.com.

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY: (Saturday, Nov. 28) - After seeing Santa sail by on the Petaluma River, you might want to head downtown for the accurate but not-so-fancily titled Small Business Saturday. The annual event brings special deals and seasonal offers, part of the ever-growing Shop Small Movement, supporting small businesses every day and everywhere. “This year more than ever, shopping locally and supporting our small businesses is crucial to keeping our downtown district vibrant and thriving,” says Marie McCusker, executive director of the Petaluma Downtown Association and Visitors Program. “Small businesses are the backbone of our downtown. By supporting and shopping at independent businesses, everyone can play a part in strengthening our economy.” For more information on this event, please visit the Petaluma Visitors Program website.

HOSPICE VIRTUAL COMMUNITY TREE LIGHTING & REMEMBRANCE: (Friday, December 4, 6 p.m.) - Light Up a Life is Petaluma’s annual holiday remembrance of loved-ones lost, and this year it’s an online community celebration of treasured memories, held not in the park but onscreen, on the Hospice website. A December tradition for 35 years, the virtual community-wide event will take place from the safety of participant’s homes. The Hospice virtual tree lighting and remembrance ceremony can be viewed live, as it happens, and will then be available for viewing (kind of like a re-run!) through the end of the year. Hospice of Petaluma invites community members to honor their loved one with the “purchase” of a light on one of their trees, which will still be set in public places. Call Hospice at 778-6242 and ask to purchase a light. Each name being honored will be added to the Hospice online and printed Memory Book.

TRANSCENDENCE HOLIDAY DRIVE-IN SHOW: (Friday, December 4 through Sunday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m.) - Transcendence Theatre Company is doing something magical in place of its annual indoor holiday shows this year. First, they have created a special compilation holiday show from favorite moments of past extravaganzas, and are calling it “Broadway Holiday.” Then, instead of simply streaming it, they’ll be screening it in a drive-in movie format for three nights at SOMO Village in Rohnert Park, then from 11-13 at Sonoma Raceway. “From the warmth and comfort of your own car,” says a description on the company’s website, “share in holiday festivities like never before. As you arrive, you will enjoy a jolly holiday sing-along, beautiful local wines with seasonal bites, in-car interactive activities for the whole family, dazzling COVID-friendly live entertainment, and be among the first audiences to experience the spectacular screening of ”Broadway Holiday.” Cost is $59 per car, and more for something called “The VIP Experience.” After two weekends of drive-in screenings, “Broadway Holiday” will run online in a free, donations-requested run from Dec. 18-24. TranscendenceTheatre.org.