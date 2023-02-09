The trees highlighted above are from a City of Petaluma list identified as having been last updated in 2006. The organizations or individuals named in parentheses are the stated applicants who requested the tree’s designation as a Heritage or Landmark tree. This is not the complete list, which can be found on line at CityofPetaluma.org/documents/heritage-tree-list .

For the first time in 20 years, Petaluma has granted protection to a tree – in fact, two trees.

Last December, at the request of the property owners, the deodor cedar at 209 Bassett Street was designated a “Landmark” tree by the City of Petaluma. Joining about 50 other such trees in town, it cannot ever be cut down or seriously altered without the city’s permission.

Earlier in 2022, a Canary Island palm at the former Silk Mill site (now Hampton Inn Petaluma), a National-register-listed property, was designated a Landmark tree, according to Isabel Castellano, historic preservation specialist for Petaluma’s community development department. Not since 2003 has such status been granted a tree in Petaluma.

The 75-foot deodar cedar belongs to Allison and Nick Edwards, who moved to Petaluma in 2011, left for a period, then returned and bought a house built in 1905. In the yard stands the Cedrus deodara, a large evergreen conifer native to the Himalayas but long established in California and sometimes referred at the “California Christmas Tree.”

“Deodor” is derived from Sanskrit for “timber of the gods.” In the Himalayas it grows at elevations up to 12,000 feet, and can reach a height of 250 feet. The tree was introduced to the U.S. in 1831. The Capitol Park in Sacramento has a 98-footer.

The Edwards’ tree is part of Petaluma history. The neighborhood is one of the longest established in Petaluma, with many residential properties built before the 1900s. While the Edwards don’t know the identity of the architect of their house, the houses on either side were designed by Brainerd Jones, who built most of the architecturally significant buildings in Petaluma, including the Byce House, used for the filming of “Peggy Sue Got Married.”

Allison Edwards is a self-described “tree hugger.” Her grandmother was a passionate advocate for saving trees in Auburn, California, and instilled in Edwards a similar calling. When she and Nick moved into the old house on Bassett Street, she could see that the “Grandmother Tree,” as she calls it in honor of her grandmother, was stressed from decades of neglect and a drought-related water shortage. The 60-foot canopy was pale green rather than a healthy, dark hue.

The first thing the Edwards did was install a graywater system to begin watering the tree, the lawns and other plants appropriately. While the city currently has no restrictions on watering trees, the Edwards were acting preemptively with an eye toward a drought-ridden future.

After nearly two years of improved watering, the tree is radiant.

“Oh my gosh, there’s a gorgeous, deep-blue-green canopy,” Edwards said, “with those lovely, weepy fern fronds.”

One practical advantage of healthy canopies over a yard is cooler temperatures. Edwards said that on a day last summer when the temperature hit 114 degrees, the temperature beneath the deodor cedar was 15 degrees cooler.

The rules pertaining to Landmark trees are found in Petaluma Municipal Code 8.28. Such trees are of exceptional size or age, or have an unusual or distinctive form, character or visual impact, or are associated with a historically significant person, structure or event.

The code also establishes “Heritage trees,” which enjoy the same protections. They are indigenous species of trees with historic, cultural or environmental significance to the community, or a commemorative planting by the city or a group of citizens in recognition of a significant community member or event.

Petaluma has about 50 Heritage trees.

Any property owner in Petaluma can nominate a tree on their property for designation as a Landmark or Heritage tree. The nomination must be made in writing to the director of community development, who is also authorized to conduct and prepare an inventory of trees on public property eligible for nomination.

Nominations are subject to an arborist’s report, after which they are evaluated by the city’s Historic and Cultural Preservation Committee. A public hearing is scheduled, and the property owner must post a notice in their yard for 10 days before the meeting. After the hearing, the committee recommends that the nomination be adopted or rejected. If adopted, a notice of deed restriction is then recorded against the property, ensuring that subsequent owners of the property are advised of the tree’s special status.

Once a tree has earned Landmark or Heritage status, it cannot be removed or significantly altered without a permit, but the code protects property owners’ rights to remove such trees under appropriate circumstances.

The code allows neighbors desiring to preserve a group of trees under multiple ownerships to individually nominate their respective trees. This way, it is possible to protect the trees on a whole block or street.

The official registry of Landmark and Heritage trees in town can be found on the city website. It includes each tree’s identity, location and who originally submitted the application for Landmark or Heritage consideration.

Of particular note are the 11 Dutch elms with Landmark status behind the Petaluma Library, survivors of the notorious Dutch elm disease. Carried by beetles, the plague was first reported in the United States in 1928. The relevant beetles may have arrived in a shipment of logs from the Netherlands. Despite quarantine and sanitation procedures in various cities over the years, the death of the trees continued throughout the twentieth century. Of the estimated 77 million elms in North America in 1930, over 75% had been lost by 1989.

Among the Landmark trees in Petaluma is the bunya-bunya at 20 Fourth Street. Sometimes referred to as the false monkey puzzle tree, the Araucaria bidwillii is a large evergreen coniferous tree from Australia.

Those who explore the protected trees of Petaluma will discover Sequoias, camphor trees, Monterey pines, California buckeyes, various species of oak, and many others.

The Edwards view caring for their trees as a community responsibility.

“For us it’s about the beauty of our neighborhood and the community,” Allison said. “This tree adds beauty from all vantage points to the whole neighborhood. Our hope is that others will see that their property rights are not impacted by taking such measures.”