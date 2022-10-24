Saving Senior Dogs Week is under way in Petaluma

The fourth annual Saving Senior Dogs Week takes place from Monday, Oct. 24 to Sunday, Oct. 30, seven days of campaigning to funds while raising awareness of the struggles of aging dogs, many of them homeless or abandoned, all across the county and the United States. Presented in Petaluma by Lily’s Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary, the annual campaign is part of the local nonprofit’s national network, Saving Senior Dogs USA, an alliance of 28 senior dog rescue organizations.

There are many ways to help senior dogs, who are often let go of when they begin to have costly medical issues, or are simply not the frisky puppies they once were. Organizations like Lily’s Legacy actively promote the joys of bringing an older dog into your life, and Saving Senior Dogs Week, established in 2019, is one of the group’s most visible annual efforts.

“Through a week-long national social media campaign,” says a news releas recently distributed by Saving Senior Dogs USA, “partnering senior dog rescues share hundreds of rescue and adoption stories on their social media sites to highlight the important work they do. These dogs are called Saving Senior Dogs Week “Ambassadogs.” Once such animal is Daisy D., who was discovered abandoned in a house in Sacramento, when her humans moved way. She eventually found her way to Lily’s Legacy in Petaluma and was eventually adopted by a couple nearby.

For more information on Saving Senior Dogs USA or to donate visit www.savingseniordogsusa.org or contact Alice Mayn at alice.lilyslegacysds@gmail.com or call 707-787-7010.