Scary Monsters

For the last three years, as Halloween approaches, we’ve asked you to try and scare us.

Well, you have.

Some of your nightmare inducing stories truly frightened us, while some made us laugh and some made us think. Now we’d like to ask you to do it again.

Once again, we’re asking you to choose from the accompanying three images of weird creatures — a creepy doll with no eyes, a monstrous animal-thing, and a ... a very large and disturbing rabbit — and then let your imaginations soar. From all submitted stories, our guest judge will select the three that scare or amuse or entertain him the most, and they will appear in our annual Halloween edition on October 29.

This year’s judge is Petaluma’s Mitchell Altieri, the screenwriter and director behind some of independent cinema’s most frighteningly fun scare flicks, from the blood-hungry “The Hamiltons” and “April Fool’s Day” to 2017’s “The Night Watchmen” and this year’s teen screamer “Star Light.”

Keep in mind that, obviously, Altieri does not scare easily.

Stories must be 500 words or less. Email your fictional creation to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com. Please include the photo that inspires you, just in case we can’t figure it out.

And have fun.

We’re looking forward to being frightened by you.