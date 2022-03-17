Scene in Petaluma: A dozen deer spark photographer’s imagination

“Those of us in unincorporated west Petaluma have all seen deer grazing in the hills or trotting down the roads. No biggie, right?” wrote Bob Canning in submitting a photo to Scene in Petaluma. “But while walking my two dogs up a hill late one February afternoon, I caught sight of this herd of 12 deer on a property two doors away — the most any of us in our neighborhood can ever remember seeing at one time.”

Canning stopped to enjoy this surprising sight, appreciating the rarity of the situation. That sense of rare awareness was more-or-less mutual.

“Both of my dogs turned into statues watching these critters watching us,” Canning said. “Shortly after I took this picture, the loud roar of a couple of motorcycles spooked them and they leapt over a fence and disappeared.”

As he and his canines continued their walk, Canning added, he decided the dozen deer he’d spied should have names to be remembered by. He began by attempting to remember all of Santa’s reindeer — though technically a different species. He got them all, reciting Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen, and he even added the most famous reindeer of all, Rudolph.

“But that only made a total of nine,” Canning noted. “So, I decided the rest were Bambi, John Deer and Blossom Deerie.” Of that last one, he noted, “if you're not old enough to remember the name Blossom Dearie, Google her.”

