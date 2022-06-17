Scene in Petaluma: A surprise sighting

On a recent Monday morning, Petaluma photographer Dan Kabanuck decided that the elements were perfect for a bit of spontaneous outdoor photography.

“The diffused light was great,” he said, when submitting a few of the shots captured that morning. “So I took a few pictures of some well known but less iconic buildings in the area. It's a project I'm starting, actually.”

Kabanuck, who is also a musician and real estate professional, has become well-known in the area for his gorgeously composed photographic shots of Petaluma and its residents. He has a show currently running at downtown Petaluma’s Riverfront Art Gallery. Titled “Through My Eyes 2.0,” the exhibition features a blend of his black-and-white shots reproduced on sheets of aluminum, and some vivid full-color shots as well. In these works, his affinity for the early architecture of Petaluma is evident, so it’s no surprise that Kabanuck’s Monday-morning efforts included some pictures of old hatcheries and other historic structures. Always open to being surprised by the images he’s shot, Kabanuck says he was not expecting what he saw while examining his shots of Wishbone restaurant and the old adjoining brick hatchery building on Petaluma Boulevard, taken from across the street to get the full picture.

“When I got home, I discovered there was a little girl waving in the doorway,” he said. Upon closer examination, it’s not clear it’s a child. But whoever it is, they look friendly, and are obviously more aware of Kabanuck’s presence than he was of theirs. “I didn't see her when I was there,” he said. “I love those types of surprises in photography.”

