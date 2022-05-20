Scene in Petaluma: ‘Boats are back’

“Boat flotillas have returned to the Petaluma Yacht Club at the Turning Basin for weekend gatherings,” writes Petaluma resident and photographer William Cloud, in submitting this delightfully active photograph of Petaluma’s downtown turning basin.

For several years, of course, the area was sadly absent of such aquatic comings and goings, due to a high build-up of silt in the river. With the long overdue dredging of the basin in 2020, however, word is out the downtown Petaluma is open for waterborne business once again, as evidenced by Cloud’s submission featuring a string of vessels departing the turning basin in the late afternoon.

“Boats are back,” says Cloud, adding, “Here is a shot of them passing under the D Street Bridge on their way home after enjoying all that Petaluma offers.”

The raised bridge, half-silhouetted against the sky, appears to be saluting the boats as they glide by, perhaps with a cordially implied, “Be back soon.”

