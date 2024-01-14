Scene in Petaluma: Bridge keepers

“I took this photo on Dec. 8 about 2.20 p.m.” said photographer Ravi Kambampati in submitting this striking and (at first) somewhat puzzling shot with a Where’s Waldo element “On that afternoon, I saw the D street Bridge lifted up, making me to stop at the bridge,” said Kambampati. “This has happened many times before, as has happened to many Petaluma residents. But this time I saw crew cleaning underneath and the sides of the bridge.”

If you look closely, you can the the head of a worker rising up just beyond the concrete walk.

“I’d never heard that the bridge gets cleaned up,” Kambampati noted. “It's a reminder that those crew, among many, serve Petalumans like a well-oiled machine.”

