Scene in Petaluma: Bridge keepers

‘I’d never heard that the bridge gets cleaned up,’ says photographer Ravi Kambampati.|
PHOTO BY RAVI KAMBAMPATI
January 14, 2024, 10:42AM
Updated 32 minutes ago

“I took this photo on Dec. 8 about 2.20 p.m.” said photographer Ravi Kambampati in submitting this striking and (at first) somewhat puzzling shot with a Where’s Waldo element “On that afternoon, I saw the D street Bridge lifted up, making me to stop at the bridge,” said Kambampati. “This has happened many times before, as has happened to many Petaluma residents. But this time I saw crew cleaning underneath and the sides of the bridge.”

If you look closely, you can the the head of a worker rising up just beyond the concrete walk.

“I’d never heard that the bridge gets cleaned up,” Kambampati noted. “It's a reminder that those crew, among many, serve Petalumans like a well-oiled machine.”

Scene in Petaluma” is a regular feature of the Argus-Courier’s Community section. Do you have a recent photograph (maybe two?) that just might take our breath away? We’d love to see it. Send your best shot to scene@arguscourier.com and we will choose one to showcase. Please include your full name, and tell us a little about what the shot it and where you took it, and maybe something interesting about what was going on when you captured the shot.

